Top 5 SUVs In India To Buy – Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and More

We compile a list of the best SUVs in India, the most popular segment in India right now, with the most number of car launches aimed at this segment

The mid-SUV segment is abuzz these days with launches like MG Hector and Kia Seltos, making the competition tough for cars like Hyundai Creta and Tata Harrier, but at the same time, incredibly lucrative for the buyers. But not all can buy a mid-SUV as they are priced upwards of Rs 10 Lakh.

There are segments like compact SUV too, which has seen a fierce battle in recent times with the arrival of the Hyundai Venue. With so many cars as disposable, the SUV body type as a whole has become incredibly important. And so we have compiled a list of the top 5 SUVs to buy in India-

1. Kia Seltos

Prices start at Rs 9.69 Lakh

First on list is the newly launched Kia Seltos mid-SUV that has been priced at Rs 9.69 Lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way upto Rs 15.99 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec 1.4 Turbo engine. The Kia Seltos has received more than 35,000 bookings since the openings of pre-bookings and undercuts the Hyundai Creta by Rs 30,000.

Available in a variety of trims, offering many first-in-segment features and premium design, the Kia Seltos is among the best SUVs to launch in India this year. The Kia Seltos is the South Korean brand’s first car to launch in India. Kia has setup a manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh for the Seltos.

2. Hyundai Venue

Prices start at Rs 6.5 Lakh

The first car in India to offer the connected technology called the BlueLink, has become the highest-selling SUV of India in no time, beating the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in the July 2019 sales. Partly the industry slump and partly the value-for-money package, many factors contribute to the Hyundai Venue’s success.

The compact SUV has received more than 55,000 bookings and gets 3 engine options, including a 1.0-litre turbo unit. The Hyundai Venue is also among the most affordable SUVs in India, sharing the price with the Tata Nexon. However, it is more feature-loaded than Nexon.

3. Hyundai Creta

Prices start at Rs 10 Lakh

Before the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector arrived, the Hyundai Creta represented the mid-SUV segment in India and was often compared with the compact SUVs due to lack of the genuine competition.

When it was launched, Hyundai Creta was the only SUV its kind to offer an imposing stance in a sub 15 lakh budget, and having the Hyundai brand name helped the cause. Hyundai updated the Creta last year by adding a sunroof, wireless charger to the mix.

4. Tata Harrier

Prices start at Rs 13 Lakh

Tata’s most ambitious product, the Harrier mid-SUV was launched earlier this year and created all sort of buzz in the market for the right reasons. The Harrier is not only the best looking SUV of all, with the road presence and size, it is also one of the most affordable big SUVs.

The Harrier is based on the Land Rover’s D8 architecture and gets a design inspired from the same. Soon, Tata will add a sunroof and Automatic gearbox to the mix to make it even more attractive. Tata will also cash in the Harrier brand name to launch a 7-seater version that might be called Buzzard/ Cassini.

5. MG Hector

Prices start at Rs 12.18 Lakh

Last on our list is the MG Hector, an SUV that created ripples in the market when launched. The newcomer MG Motor brand with rich British heritage and China’s financial backing, made an entry in India with the Hector mid-SUV that targeted the Tata Harrier for its size and Hyundai Venue for its features, especially the connected technology.

The MG Hector is priced aggressively at Rs 12.18 Lakh (starting, ex-showroom) and gets a lot of segment-first features. More than 21,000 bookings were made, after which MG had to officially stop the bookings to meet the demand. MG is producing the Hector at the company’s Halo, Gujarat based plant.