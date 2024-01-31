Top 5 Seven-Seaters Sold In 2023 – Scorpio, Innova, Ertiga

Three Mahindra models feature in the top 5 most sold seven-seaters in India in 2023; Ertiga and Toyota are the other models

In the 2023 calendar year, the domination of compact and midsize SUV segments should not be underestimated as their market share grew big time. In addition, the reception for the seven-seaters has been impressive across different segments but only the highly popular nameplates have garnered good sales numbers.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga finished on top of the sales standings in the seven-seater segment as 1,29,968 units were sold as against 1,33,814 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 3 per cent. The largest car producer in the country is currently working on a compact MPV that will be positioned below the Ertiga.

It will compete directly with the Renault Triber and the upcoming Triber based Nissan MPV. It will be based on the Spacia sold in Japan and will arrive in India by 2027. Back to the table, the Mahindra Scorpio range finished in the second position with an appreciable growth of 89 per cent.

Top 5 7-Seaters In 2023 (YoY) Sales In 2023 Sales In 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (-3%) 1,29,968 1,33,814 2. Mahindra Scorpio (89%) 1,21,420 64,179 3. Mahindra Bolero (15%) 1,08,319 94,332 4. Toyota Innova (49%) 84,073 56,569 5. Mahindra XUV700 (14%) 74,434 65,371

The combined sales of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 1,21,420 units as against 64,179 units during the same period the previous year. The arrival of the new generation Scorpio N and the updated old Scorpio under the Scorpio Classic banner have worked wonders. Its sibling, the Bolero, finished in the third position with 1,08,319 units.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2022 with 94,332 units, a YoY positive sales growth of 15 per cent was noted. The Toyota Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta had combined to register a domestic tally of 84,073 units last year as against 56,569 units in 2022 with a YoY sales increase of 49 per cent – second highest growth within top five.

The Mahindra XUV700 slotted in fifth ahead of Kia Carens with a total of 74,434 units as against 65,371 units with a YoY growth of 14 per cent. Recently, Mahindra introduced the six-seater variant of the XUV700 in India and more three-row SUVs are waiting in the pipeline this year including new-gen Kia Carnival and facelifted Hyundai Alcazar.