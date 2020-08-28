Top 5 Seven-Seater MPVs Priced Over Rs 15 Lakh In India

Popularity of multi-purpose vehicles is gradually growing in the Indian market, and more & more manufacturers continue to enter the space with new products

Multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) might not sell as high as their sedan, hatchback or SUV siblings, but they’re still a very important part of the Indian market, given their practicality and ability to carry a family of seven, and even luggage in some cases, with ease. As opposed to previous times, the Indian market today has a whole lot of MPVs available, spanning across different price brackets.

Here is a list of the top 5 most popular seven-seat MPVs in the Indian market today, priced over Rs 15 lakh –

1. Mercedes-Benz V-Class

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is as premium as it gets, since its certainly the most luxurious MPV offering in the country today. Mercedes-Benz retails the V-Class at a starting price of Rs 71.1 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 1.46 crore (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end Marco Polo trim, which was unveiled at this year’s Auto Expo.

The V-Class is offered with features like a six-seat layout with four captain chairs at the back with ventilation and massage functions, six airbags, collision prevention assist, attention assist, crosswind assist, headlight assist and a tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree cameras with blind spot detection and lane assist, a 15-speaker 640W Burmester sound system (Elite variant) and an optional panoramic sunroof.

The Expression and Exclusive trims come equipped with a 2.1-litre diesel engine that produces 163 PS and 380 Nm, and comes mated to a 7-speed AT. The Elite variant on the other hand, gets a 2.0-litre unit with the same power and torque output, but comes with a 9-speed automatic gearbox instead.

2. Toyota Vellfire

The Vellfire is Toyota’s flagship offering in the Indian market, and after the most recent price hike, the luxury MPV’s sole fully-loaded variant is now priced at Rs 83.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the Vellfire directly rivals the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the Indian market.

The biggest highlight of the Vellfire is surely its cabin. It gets two plush VIP seats in the second row that are power-adjustable and come with memory function, get heating and cooling function, leg rests, fold-out tables and a reclinable backrest as well. Other features of the MPV include a roof-mounted 13-inch rear entertainment screen, a 17-speaker JBL sound system, two electric sun roofs, sun blinds for second and third rows, ambient lighting, three-zone auto climate control and so on.

Powering the Vellfire is a 2.5-litre petrol engine that is coupled to two electric motors, which together help the motor produce 198 PS of maximum power and 235 Nm peak torque. The power is sent to all four wheels with the help of a CVT auto gearbox.

3. Kia Carnival

The Carnival was launched at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year as Kia’s second product for the country. The MPV is currently priced between Rs 24.95 – 33.95 lakh, and can be had with a 7-seat, 8-seat or even a 9-seat layout. The Carnival draws power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that produces 202 PS and 440 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

The feature list of the Carnival includes electric sliding rear doors, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, powered tailgate, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with ventilation function, dual-panel sunroof, a three-zone climate control, wireless charging, Kia’s UVO connected-car tech with 37 features and more.

4. Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova has been one of the most popular MPVs in India since its launch in 2005, and is currently sold in its second-gen avatar, as the Innova Crysta in the country, which is priced from Rs 15.66 lakh to Rs 24.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota MPV comes equipped with a 2.7-litre four-cylinder petrol engine rated at 166 PS/245 Nm, along with a 2.4-litre oil burner that churns out 150 PS power and 343 Nm torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox, and an optional 6-speed auto.

The MPV comes with features like an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, automatic climate control, a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and navigation, cruise control, a rear parking camera etc.

5. Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo was launched in the Indian market in late 2018, and while it was only offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine (122 PS/300 Nm) until now, Mahindra is planning to launch a new mHawk 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo petrol engine with the car.

The said engine will produce 163 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque, and will be offered with a 6-speed MT, along with an optional auto. Mahindra recently launched the BS6 Marazzo at a starting price of Rs 11.25 lakh, which went up to Rs 13.51 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).