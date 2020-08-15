Top 5 Segment First Features Of The Upcoming Kia Sonet SUV

With the Sonet, Kia aims to further expand its footprint in the Indian market by offering loads of segment-first features to attract buyers

Kia Motors first revealed its plans of launching a sub-4m SUV in the Indian market when it displayed the Sonet concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February this year. Now, the Korean carmaker has officially debuted the production-ready version of the Sonet, which is set to be launched in the country soon.

We do know that the Sonet will borrow its platform and powertrains from its cousin, the Hyundai Venue. However, the Kia SUV will one up the Venue with its extensive equipment list. We have put together a list of top 5 segment first features that will be offered with the upcoming Kia Sonet sub-4m SUV, take a read to know more about them –

1. 10.25″ Big Infotainment System

While the Sonet will be borrowing a lot of features from the Venue, the touchscreen infotainment will be similar to the one seen on the Seltos. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen will be the biggest infotainment system seen on any sub-4m sold in the Indian market, and will come equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2. Ventilated Front Seats

A few Hyundai cars, as well as both Kia cars currently on offer in the market, come with ventilation function for the front seats, however, no car in the sub-4m SUV category offers this feature as of yet. That will change with the launch of the Sonet, as it will be the first car in its segment to be offered with ventilated front seats.

3. Diesel Automatic

While Sonet’s engines and gearboxes are borrowed from the Venue, Kia will be offering an optional automatic gearbox (apart from a 6-speed MT) for its sub-compact SUV, which the Hyundai Venue doesn’t with the same power & torque figures of Seltos (115PS & 250NM).

4. LED Sound Mood Light

Just like the Seltos, Kia has equipped the Sonet with LED Sound Mood Light. These LED lights pulse to the beats of the music playing in the car and light up the cabin, and you can choose from a set of colour options.

5. Front Parking Sensors

Rear parking sensors might be mandatory for all cars sold in the Indian market, but a few manufacturers go one step ahead and offer front parking sensors – a feature that proves to be very helpful while maneuvering or parking in a tight space. The Sonet will be the first in its segment to be offered with this feature.