Top 5 Segment-First Features In New Kia Syros Compact SUV

The Kia Syros celebrated its world premiere in India yesterday and it will go on sale next month with bookings commencing on January 3, 2025. In this article, we have explained about the top five segment-first features present in this compact SUV:

1. Flush-fitted door handles

Rotational flush-fitted door handles give the Kia Syros a streamlined look and create a contrast against its rather busy exterior. To open the doors, you need to push them from the front and pull them from the back.

2. Trinity Panoramic Display

The Syros has not two but three integrated cockpit displays, seamlessly integrated into a panoramic panel spanning almost 30 inches diagonally. There’s a 12.3-inch HD customisable digital instrument cluster on the right, a 5-inch climate touchscreen in the centre, and a 12.3-inch HD infotainment touchscreen on the left. These electronics run the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) operating system, just like the EV9, Kia’s flagship EV.

3. OTA software updates

Kia issues software updates for 22 controllers of the Syros over the air. From the powertrain systems to the body control unit, the Trinity Panoramic Display, and the advanced driver assistance systems, you can improve everything right from the convenience of your home.

4. Sliding & reclining rear seats with ventilation

The 60:40-split rear seats of the Syros feature a sliding and reclining function, allowing you to enjoy increased legroom and enhanced comfort during long journeys. Another segment-first feature here is a ventilation function, which channels cool air from the climate control system through perforations in the seat base – perfect for India’s extreme summers.

5. ADAS Level 2

The Kia Syros offers Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for high safety and peace of mind. There are 16 such features in total, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Blind View Monitor, and Parking Collision Avoidance Assist – Reverse (PCA-R).

The Kia Syros will be available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 88.3 kW (118 hp) and 172 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine developing 85 kW (114 hp) and 250 Nm of torque. Both engines will be linked to a 6-speed manual transmission, but automatic transmission options will be available – a 7-speed dual-clutch unit for the former and a 6-speed torque convertor for the latter.