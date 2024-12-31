Top 5 Sedans Launched In 2024 In India – Maruti, Honda To Mercedes

Several luxury, non-luxury and electric sedan models were launched this year in the Indian market and we have listed the top 5 in this piece

This year witnessed the launch of several new cars in the Indian market. The new models were introduced in various body types such as hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MPVs, convertibles and coupes. Not only the country’s leading automotive brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Mahindra but also the luxury carmakers in the form of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi went on a launching spree and launched several new vehicles in the country. As 2024 is ready to bid adieu and the new year rings in, we reflect upon the top 5 sedan cars launched this year in India.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The new-gen Dzire became the first Maruti car to get the highest 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The new Dzire was launched only with a petrol engine in a price range of Rs 6.79-10.14 lakh (ex-showroom) across four trim levels namely LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The overall styling took a radical departure from the preceding model with the designers focusing on developing an individual identity for the sedan and moving away from its hatch sibling, the Swift.

Maruti Suzuki equipped the Dzire with multiple first-in-segment features in the form of Electric Sunroof, 360 HD View Camera and Suzuki Connect. Under the hood, it packed the 1.2L Z-Series petrol engine with power output of 80 bhp and torque performance of 111.7 Nm while linked with 5-speed manual and AMT gearboxes.

2. New-Gen Honda Amaze

The third-gen Honda Amaze was launched on Dec 4 in a price bracket of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in the Indian market. Offered only with a petrol engine across three grades namely V, VX and ZX, it became India’s most affordable ADAS suite-equipped car.

The design of the new sedan was heavily influenced by the brand’s ‘Iconic Lights & Impactful Strong Face’ concept as it was packed with a plethora of bells and whistles such as 6-airbags, Honda Connect, Honda SENSING, LaneWatch Camera, PM 2.5 Cabin Air Purifying Filter, Remote Engine Start via key fob etc. to name a few. Mechanically, the tried-and-trusted 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine was at the helm with top power of 89 bhp and peak torque of 110 Nm. It was offered with a 5-speed manual and CVT with paddle shifters.

3. New Toyota Camry

The all-new Camry hybrid electric launched on Dec 11 at a staggering price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom, India) in the country. The fifth-gen sedan took styling cues from the “Energetic Beauty” concept as it was presented with a new front fascia and distinct rear profile.

It was loaded with some of the most exquisite and premium features such as 9-airbags, 12.3-inch multi-information display (MID), 3-Zone climate control system, 10-way power adjustable ventilated front seats with lumbar support, MoonRoof with tilt and slide function, and 9-Speaker JBL audio system. Under the bonnet, it had the new 2.5L dynamic force petrol engine with the 5th generation Toyota hybrid system which consisted of a lithium-ion battery. The sedan returned an unbelievable fuel efficiency of 25.49 kmpl.

4. BYD Seal

BYD, the Chinese EV brand, launched the Seal electric sedan in March 2024 in the Indian market. It was priced between Rs 41-53 lakh (ex-showroom) in three variants namely Dynamic, Premium and Performance. Underpinning the e-Platform 3.0, BYD Seal came loaded with striking features in the form of Level 2 ADAS, 9-airbags and NFC card integration.

In addition, it was also equipped with Vehicle-To-Load (V2L) tech, which allows it to charge the small electrical devices with a total output of up to 3,000W. The Seal sedan has a range of 650 km on a full charge while it does the 0-100 kmph sprint in merely 3.8 seconds. The electric sedan comes with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive systems.

5. New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

Mercedes’ all-time highest sold model in India was presented in a new avatar with refreshed styling and new features on Oct 9, 2024. Introduced in three derivatives namely E200, E220d and E450 4MATIC, it was priced in a range of 78.50-92.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The LWB version of the E-Class ensured optimum cabin space with a whooping wheelbase of 3094 mm.

The rear seat comfort was accentuated by several notches with the inclusion of avant-garde features like reclining seats, electrically operated quarter glass sun blinds and comfort neck pillow. Just so you know, the E-Class LWB became the first and only India-made Mercedes-Benz to feature a front centre airbag. Mechanically, E200 and E220d were powered by 2.0L petrol and diesel engines, while the E450 4MATIC housed a 3.0L petrol engine.