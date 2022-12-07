Top 5 Sedans Launched In 2022 – Virtus, Slavia To City Hybrid

Despite a strong demand for the SUVs, a number of buyers still appreciate sedans for their better in-cabin experience, elegant looks, and strong driving dynamics

A long list of new cars was launched in the country this year and offer strong packages for the buyers. Having said this, here is a list of the top 5 sedans that were launched in the country in 2022 and attract buyers with their feature-rich and strong packages.

1. VW Virtus:

The new Virtus was the second car to be launched in the country as part of the brand’s India 2.0 program and shares its underpinnings with VW Taigun. Likewise, it is offered with similar engine options and not only offers strong performance, but also boasts strong dynamics, a comfortable cabin, and a long features list. The sedan was launched at a starting price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is one of the most VFM sedans in the country.

2. Skoda Slavia:

The Skoda Slavia made its Indian debut in early 2022 and is positioned as one of the strongest rivals to the sedans like the Honda City, VW Virtus, Maruti Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna. The new Skoda Slavia was launched at a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is offered with two turbo petrol engine options – 1.0L TSI and 1.5L TSI petrol.

3. Maruti Dzire CNG:

Maruti is aggressively expanding its CNG portfolio in the country and launched the Dzire CNG in the country for buyers looking for a practical and cheap-to-run CNG sedan in the market. The new Dzire CNG takes on rivals like the Hyundai Aura CNG and the Tata Tigor CNG in the market and is offered with a 1.2L Bi-Fuel CNG engine.

4. Toyota Camry:

The 2022 Toyota Camry was launched in the country in January this year and gets revised exterior styling, new features, and a more comfortable cabin. It continues to be powered by a 2.5L strong hybrid petrol engine that churns out a combined power output of 218 hp. The Camry hybrid boasts a claimed fuel economy of 23.27 kmpl.

5. Honda City Hybrid:

The new Honda City e:HEV is the most affordable hybrid sedan in the Indian market and is offered with a 1.5L Atkinson cycle petrol engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 126 hp and 253 Nm respectively. The brand launched the City e:HEV at a starting price of Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and offers it with a long list of features and an extremely comfortable and spacious cabin.