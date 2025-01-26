Top 5 Sedan Cars At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

This piece contains detailed information on the top 5 sedan models which debuted at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 culminated recently in New Delhi and it was nothing short of an automotive spectacle. Several leading auto manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors showcased their new cars at the auto show. Though SUVs dominated the event, multiple European brands such as Skoda, MG and Porsche also debuted their sedan models which grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Here in this piece, we will talk about the top 5 sedans unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

1. Skoda Octavia RS

The new-gen Octavia RS was presented in the signature Hyper Green colour scheme at the Auto Expo 2025. It is expected to go on sale once again in the Indian market in the second half of 2025. Some of the striking features in the high-performance sedan are LED Matrix beam headlight units, 19-inch Elias alloy wheels, three-spoke multifunction sports leather steering wheel, wireless charging, a 10-inch digital instrument display and a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the bonnet, Skoda Octavia RS houses a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine which generates a massive 261 bhp and 370 Nm while paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

2. Skoda Superb

The new-gen Superb was also showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The latest iteration of the brand’s flagship sedan debuted nearly two years back in global markets. To be sold as a CBU, the new-gen Skoda Superb adorns the company’s Modern Solid design philosophy with several elements borrowed from the Kodiaq SUV.

It is packed with tons of bells and whistles in the form of power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and memory function, electric parking brake, multi-zone climate control and ambient lighting. Mechanically, the new sedan is powered by a 2.0L TSI petrol engine with a top power of 201 bhp while linked to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Skoda is also considering launching the diesel-powered Superb in India, albeit at a later stage.

3. MG 7 Trophy

Based on the standard MG 7 sedan, the fastback model made its first public appearance in India at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2025. The MG 7 Trophy flaunts a low-slung silhouette with a beefed-up rear profile as sharp character lines run through the body. The cabin is finished in a dark theme with sports seats as a standard feature.

The cabin also houses dual touchscreens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system which can be operated via touch. It is powered by a 2.0L turbo petrol engine which generates a maximum power of 261 bhp and the highest torque of 405 Nm. The engine is coupled with a 9-speed automatic unit. MG 7 Trophy was showcased at the event to gauge customer response and the launch is not confirmed yet in our country.

4. MG iM 5

The all-electric high-performance sedan was showcased for the first time to the Indian audience at the Auto Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The term iM stands for Intelligent Mobility which was launched by MG’s parent company SAIC Motor in 2020 to retail only electric vehicles.

The iM 5 sedan rides on 19-inch alloy wheels which are finished in a black theme. The cabin exudes futuristic appeal with a yoke-like steering wheel, which we see in the global models of Tesla and Lexus. The iM 5 EV boasts a massive 26.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, besides a separate screen of 15.5-inch for the front passenger. It is equipped with a solid-state 100 kWh battery which returns a range of 600+ km on a full charge.

5. New-Gen Porsche Panamera GTS

The new-gen Porsche Panamera GTS created a frenzy among auto enthusiasts when it was displayed at the company’s pavilion in New Delhi. Priced at Rs 1.69 Crore (ex-showroom), the four-door sedan is as opulent and luxurious as one can imagine it to be. The design is inspired by the Taycan EV with similar headlamp units.

The feature list is immensely premium with the likes of Ventilated seats, four-zone climate control, Bose surround sound system and multiple touchscreen systems for driver and passengers. Mechanically, it is powered by a 2.9L V6 twin-turbocharged petrol engine which develops top power of 349 bhp and peak torque of 500 Nm. The engine is offered with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.