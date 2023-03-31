Top 5 Safest Compact SUVs In India You Should Know

Here is the list of the top 5 safest compact SUVs in India as the prospect of safety has really come a long way in recent years

After Global NCAP began assessing Indian cars in 2014, safety in vehicles has received more attention. Several vehicles continue to do well in the Global NCAP safety evaluations. Get more info about the top 5 safest SUV cars in India with the highest safety rating by reading this post.

1. Tata Punch

The Tata Punch received the highest safety score in its compact SUV segment, 16.45 points out of a possible 17 (5 stars), in the crash testing conducted by Global NCAP for adult occupants. The SUV received a 4-star rating for child safety, earning 40.89 out of a possible 49 points.

Ratings for the Punch’s body shell included “stable” and “capable of withstanding further loadings.” The Punch comes with dual airbags as standard equipment, as well as ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS, EBD, brake sway control, seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert, and rear parking sensors.

2. Mahindra XUV300

The Mahindra XUV300 is a compact SUV with a striking road presence that is sleek and elegant. With a 5-star safety rating since its launch in 2019, the XUV300 is one of the safest vehicles in India. It comes equipped with a collapsible steering column, corner brakes, up to 7 airbags, ABS, and EBD. Moreover, the ESP in the XUV300 is available starting with the W6 model. The XUV300 is among India’s safest cars with a 5-star safety rating. It obtained a 4-star rating for child occupants.

3. Tata Nexon

The first car built in India to receive the much sought-after 5-star rating from the Global NCAP was the Tata Nexon. The agency conducted a crash test on the Nexon, and the SUV received a 5-star rating after receiving 16.06 out of a maximum 17 points in the category for adult occupants. Also, the Tata Nexon got a rating of 25 out of a potential 49 points for the child occupant category. Similar to the Altroz, the Nexon only received three stars (25/49) for child occupant protection.

4. Mahindra Thar

India’s cult favourite and undisputed leader in off-road vehicles is the Mahindra Thar. Mahindra Thar received a 4-star rating from the GNCAP with 12.52 out of a possible 17 points. The test revealed that the Thar provided enough chest protection for both the driver and the passenger.

From a safety features perspective, Hill Hold and Descent control are included on the Thar to keep the driver in complete control. The LX variant and later versions have the Electronic Stability Program and Roll Over Mitigation.

5. Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the safest Maruti cars in India. In a 2018 Global NCAP test, it achieved a 4-star rating for adult protection with a score of 12.51. It was noted that the head and neck protection provided to the driver and passenger was good, and the bodyshell of the Brezza was evaluated as stable and capable of withstanding additional loads.

The Maruti received two stars for its child protective measures (17.93 points). The Brezza comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and rear parking sensors as standard equipment, and the AMT version adds hill-hold control. Moreover, the SUV also comes with a lot of space and a variety of premium-rich features, making it a fairly comfortable and practical SUV.