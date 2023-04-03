Top 5 Safest Cars In India Under 20 Lakh [2023] – Scorpio N To Tata Punch

If safety is a priority for you, here’s a list of the top 5 safest cars in India – Volkswagen, Mahindra, and Tata lead the race!

The Indian government has actively emphasised auto safety by mandating airbags and ABS on all vehicles and also is trying to increase the number of safety measures on Indian roads. However, OEMs in India are still catching up with international safety standards. Nevertheless, there are still many cars that have fared well in the Global NCAP safety tests. Read through this article to learn more about top 5 safest cars in India with the highest safety rating.

1. Volkswagen Taigun

The VW Taigun received five stars in the most recent Global NCAP crash tests, making it one of the few vehicles in India to achieve this for both adult and child occupant protection. The Taigun has six airbags (driver, front passenger, two curtains, driver side, and front passenger side), multi-collision brakes, auto hill-hold control, electronic stability control, park distance control, rearview camera, 3-Point seat belts for all 5 occupants, side impact protection beams, crumple zones, and other passive safety features.

2. Skoda Kushaq

Similar to Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq also achieved 5 star Global NCAP rating in the latest crash tests for both adult and child occupant categories. The Skoda Kushaq has a number of active and passive safety features like traction control, dual airbags as standard, and six airbags on higher variants.

It also has Anti Lock Brakes, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Multi-Collision Brake, Electronic Differential Lock with XDS (an extension of the Electronic Differential System), and Electronic Stability Control. All the tests were made on the base model Kushaq, with the exception of the side-pole test.

3. Mahindra Scorpio N

In the most recent round of Global NCAP safety tests the Mahindra Scorpio-N received an overall 5-star rating. However, it receives a relatively lower 3-star rating in child occupant tests. The 7-seater SUV’s base model includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX anchors in addition to a sturdy bodyshell.

The ESC, hill-hold control, hill-descent control, side and curtain airbags, tire pressure monitoring system, and driver fatigue detection are all included as you move up the versions. One of the main factors contributing to the good performance in the G-NCAP crash test was the availability of 6 airbags in higher models.

4. Tata Punch

The Tata Punch was built on the same platform as the Tata Altroz, and once held the title of the safest car in India. The Punch includes a range of standard safety features including ABS, EBD, dual airbags, and brake sway control amongst others.

Additionally, an important safety feature that is exclusive to its AMT variations is the Traction Pro Mode, which helps drivers maneuver on slippery and irregular surfaces. Tata Punch has received a 5-star rating in Global NCAP, however, its child occupant rating is 4-star.

5. Mahindra XUV300

With a 5-star safety rating, the XUV300 is one of the safest vehicles in India. In the child occupant category, it has received 4-star. It comes standard with a collapsible steering column, corner brakes, up to 7 airbags, ABS, and EBD.

While the SUV is quite safe, has a sturdy body and has a range of safety features, it is in dire need of an update in terms of convenience features in order to remain competitive.