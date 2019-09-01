Top 5 Reason Why Yamaha Should Launch The XSR 155 In India

Yamaha took the covers of the retro-styled XSR 155 in Thailand recently and it employs the same 155cc powerplant that powers the YZF-R15 V3.0

Yamaha recently took the covers off the new XSR 155 in Thailand. The XSR 155 is an entry-level motorcycle that is positioned under Yamaha’s sports heritage category. For your information, Thailand is already a big market for Yamaha but to gather more sales number Yamaha will definitely launch their newly introduced motorcycle in some other South East Asian markets as well including India.

Although Yamaha officials haven’t disclosed anything about launching this motorcycle in our country. However, we believe that the XSR 155 will have plenty of takers if they launch this motorcycle in India.

Here are the top 5 reasons why Yamaha should launch the XSR 155 in India

1. Cost-Effective

The XSR 155 shares most of its components with the YZF-R15 V3.0 including the powertrain, frame, suspension setup and brakes. The good news is that the R15 V3.0 is already available for sale in India. This means that Yamaha will not have to spend a lot of money and start from ground zero if they decides to manufacture and launch the XSR 155 in India.

2. Less Competition

There are plenty of options in the 150-160cc segment but most of these bikes which are on sale either are naked streetfighters or full faired motorcycles. There is no denying that the Indian buyers do love retro-styled motorcycles and that is also the reason behind the success of the Royal Enfield or the Jawa motorcycles in India.

If Yamaha decides to introduce the XSR 155 in India then it will give the buyers an option to get their hands on a sub 1.5 Lakh retro-styled motorcycle that promises to offer all the modern features.

3. Powered by the powerful and refined 155cc powerplant

The 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled powerplant which powers the XSR 155 is the same unit that also does duty on the YZF-R15 V3.0. This is the most powerful and advanced powertrain in the sub 200cc segment in India.

The 155cc motor not only features liquid cooling but gets Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation technology as well. The 155cc powerplant also produces the maximum amount of power for any 150cc motorcycle (19.3 Ps of peak power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque to be exact).

4. Yamaha’s popularity and brand value

Yamaha is known to experiment with their products in other International market but due to the competitive nature of the Indian market, the Japanese two-wheeler motorcycle manufacturer plays it safe here. The good news is Yamaha has recently expressed their interest in shifting their focus towards the launch of some premium motorcycles in our country. Thus we can expect the XSR 155 launch to happen sooner or later here.

5. Carries all the formula for instant success

The XSR 155 may take its styling inspiration from retro motorcycle but has all the modern ingredients to keep the buyers busy. The XSR 155 features a full LED headlamp, full digital instrument cluster, and a full LED taillamp.

It also shares the same engine with the YZF-R15 V3.0 which means that the motorcycle will be equally fun to ride in both city traffic as well s on the highways and thus it carries all the formula for becoming an instant hit amongst the Indian buyers.