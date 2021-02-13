Top 5 Pickup Trucks Available Worldwide In 2021

Pickup trucks contribute a major chunk to the global automobile sales, and are extremely popular in the North American markets

While the Indian market has no lifestyle pickup trucks available as of now, the said body format is extremely popular in American, European and other markets. That being said, pickup trucks constitute a major chunk to the overall automobile sales, thanks to their immense popularity in the North American region.

While n number of pickup trucks are available across the globe, we have compiled a list of the top 5 best pickup trucks available in the world in 2021, take a look –

1. Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 is not only the best-selling pickup truck in the entire world, but is also one of the most capable pickup trucks. The F-150 recently entered its 14th-gen version, and the update has brought along some visual enhancements, improved its capabilities while the new-gen truck also gets tons of new equipment.

As of now, Ford retails the F-150 at a base price of $28,940 (INR 21.07 lakh) in the United States, and is currently available with Regular, SuperCab and SuperCrew cab configurations. The powertrains on offer include a 290-hp 3.3-liter V6; a 400-hp 5.0-liter V8; a 325-hp twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V6; a 400-hp twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6; and a 250-hp 3.0-liter diesel V-6.

2. Toyota Hilux

The Toyota Hilux has been in production since 1968, and is currently sold across 140 different markets, dominating entire areas in Africa, South America, as well as the Middle East. The pickup truck is currently in its eighth generation avatar, and is currently available with a sole 2.8-litre four-cylinder oil burner that generates 204 hp of maximum power, along with 500 Nm of peak torque.

Pricing for the Hilux Active 2-door single cab in the UK starts from GBP 26,895, which converts to Rs 27.09 lakh in Indian currency. On the other hand, the top-end Hilux Invincible X 4-door double cab is priced from GBP 38,975 (Rs 39.26 lakh) onwards, without extra options.

3. Chevrolet Silverado

The Chevrolet Silverado is one of the most preferred pickup trucks in North America, and the 2021MY Silverado currently retails at a base price of $28,900. The Chevy pickup is available with a host of powertrains, including a 2.7-litre turbo petrol, a 3.0-litre turbo diesel, a 4.3-litre V6, a 5.3-litre V8 as well as a 6.2-litre V8 with 420 hp power, 624 Nm torque and a 6033 kg towing capacity. A 10-speed automatic transmission is offered as standard across the range.

4. Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger is a nameplate that has been used on multiple model lines of vehicles sold by the American carmaker worldwide, particularly for mid-size pickup trucks. The Ranger is basically the pickup truck version of the Ford Everest SUV, also known as the Endeavour in some countries.

The Ranger is offered with a by 2.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that generates 270 horsepower. About a few months ago, Ford’s Indian arm also revealed its plans of launching the Ranger Raptor in the country. The Ranger Raptor is basically the high-performance version of the Ranger pickup truck, optimized for off-road driving

5. Isuzu D-Max

The Isuzu D-Max received a new-gen model some time back, and the said pickup truck is also expected to be brought to the Indian market soon. The Australian-spec Isuzu D-Max is offered with a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that produces 188 bhp and 450 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual as well as an optional 6-speed automatic, with a switchable 4WD system.

On the feature front, the D-Max gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 4.2-inch digital display, LED projector headlamps, dual-zone automatic climate control, diamond-cut alloy wheels etc. In India, the Isuzu D-Max could be priced between Rs 17 – 21 lakh when re-launched.