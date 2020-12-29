Top 5 New SUVs Launched In India In 2020 – New Thar To Nissan Magnite

Many new cars ranging across different segments and body formats were launched this year, especially high-riding crossovers and SUVs

A host of big car launches took place this year, even while the first few months didn’t go as originally planned. Manufacturers had full faith in their offerings and most of them went ahead with planned launches, despite the uncertainties. A majority of all the car launches were SUVs, given the fact that this particular space continues to gain popularity by the day.

That being said, we have put together a list of the top 5 SUVs that were introduced in the Indian market this year, take a look –

1. Hyundai Creta

The launch of the Kia Seltos last year took away Hyundai’s mid-size SUV crown, but Hyundai ended up introducing a new-gen model for the Creta, which is currently priced between Rs 9.81 lakh and Rs 17.31 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is currently offered with three different powertrains, including a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel unit that produces 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque as well as a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 140 PS/242 Nm.

On the feature front, the car gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, a touch-enabled smart air purifier, paddle shifters and drive mode select as well.

2. Kia Sonet

Kia Motors entered the busy sub-4m SUV segment with the Sonet a few months back, and the car went on to become one of the best-selling cars in the said space in no time. Priced between Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sonet is undoubtedly one of the most value-for-money sub-compact SUVs in India right now.

The car’s feature list consists of an electric sunroof, Bose premium sound system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, UVO connected car-tech, cruise control, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charger, LED Sound Mood Light, an air-purifier with display etc.

Engine options include a 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo petrol units, while the transmissions on offer are 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DCT.

3. Mahindra Thar

Mahindra launched the second-gen version of the Thar in the Indian market on October 2,2020, and the updated off-roader has received an overwhelming response across the nation, thanks to all the updates that Mahindra has introduced with the SUV to make it not only a better off-roader, but a much better city vehicle as compared to the outgoing model as well.

It gets a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine that makes 130 PS of max power as well as 300 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder turbocharged petrol TGDi engine that puts out 150 PS power and 300 Nm torque (320 Nm with AT). The Thar is currently priced between Rs 11.90 – 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. MG Gloster

MG ventured into the premium 7-seat SUV segment with the launch of its flagship offering ‘Gloster’. The mighty SUV is priced between Rs 29.98 – 35.58 lakh, and rivals the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, VW Tiguan AllSpace and Toyota Fortuner in India.

The seven-seat SUV is available with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune – 163 PS/375 Nm and 218 PS/480 Nm. An 8-speed AT is standard with both powertrains. Some of the Gloster’s highlights include a massive 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control with PM 2.5 filter, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-way adjustable driver seat with memory function, adaptive cruise control, semi-parallel park assist, autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

5. Nissan Magnite

Nissan finally marked its entry into the sub-4m SUV space in India with the launch of the Magnite, and with its stylish looks, extensive feature list, as well as aggressive pricing the Nissan’s most affordable SUV is already making headlines. Nissan currently retails the Magnite at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, going up to Rs 9.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). However, it should be noted that these prices are introductory, and are only valid till December 31, 2020.

The Magnite is offered with two different 1.0-litre petrol powertrains – a naturally aspirated unit producing 72 PS of maximum power, along with 96 Nm of peak torque, and a turbo petrol unit that makes 100 PS power and 160 Nm torque (152 Nm with CVT). A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered with both the engines as standard, while the turbo petrol unit can also be had with an optional CVT auto