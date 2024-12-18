Top 5 New Scooters To Likely Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will likely witness a plethora of new scooters – both ICE and EV – getting launched in the Indian market

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is now less than a month away and various OEMs have already started to reveal their product line-up for the event. It has been learnt that the four-wheeler, as well as two-wheeler brands, will focus more on EVs in this edition of the 5-day long auto euphoria. The ICE-powered scooters and motorcycles will be launched too, albeit quite less in number as compared to the electric vehicles. In this piece, we will talk about the upcoming scooters debuting at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

1. Hero Destini 125

Having been unveiled long back in Sep 2024, Hero Destini 125 will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on Jan 17. The scooter is offered in three trim levels namely VX, ZX, and ZX+. However, Hero MotoCorp will also introduce a new entry-level LX variant of the scooter for the buyers.

The Destini 125 locks horns with the TVS Jupiter 125 and Honda Activa 125 in the Indian market. Besides the cosmetic updates, it will continue with the 125cc single-cylinder petrol engine which develops top power of 9 bhp and highest torque of 10.4 Nm. Hero Destini 125 comes with a best-in-segment mileage of 59 kmpl.

2. Honda Activa e

The all-electric Activa was unveiled in Nov 2024 with a swappable battery module. The Japanese brand will announce the price of the e-scooter at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Honda Activa e: comes equipped with two detachable battery packs of 1.5 kWh each, which have been termed as Honda Mobile Power Pack e: by the company.

It will have a range of 102 km on a single charge as it clashes with Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak and Vida V2 in the Indian market. The Activa e: bookings will start from Jan 1, 2025, while first deliveries are promised from early February.

3. Honda QC1

Honda also revealed a fixed battery electric scooter in the form of the QC1 alongside the Activa e: in Nov 2024 in the Indian market. Powered by a single 1.5 kWh battery, the Honda QC1 will have a range of 80 km on a single charge. It will be offered with decent features such as a USB Type-C Smartphone charging socket, a 26-litre under-seat storage box and a 5.0-inch all-info LCD display.

Unlike the Activa e:, the QC1 will be available with a 330-watt off-board home charger with auto-cut technology. Honda QC1 bookings will also commence from Jan 1, 2025, with deliveries starting shortly thereafter at regular Honda dealerships.

4. TVS Jupiter EV

TVS Motor Company is expected to showcase the all-new Jupiter-based EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The company has already confirmed that it will launch an all-electric scooter by March 2025 in the Indian market. Though not much is known about the Jupiter EV at this moment, we expect it to target the B2B segment. TVS already has two electric scooters in its portfolio in the form of the iQube and X. Just so you know, TVS iQube has crossed the 3 lakh units sales milestone in India.

5. Suzuki Access EV

Suzuki is working on a new electric scooter for the Indian market, based on the Access 125. The media reports have claimed that it will come with a fixed battery pack with local production expected to start in the next few days. Internally codenamed XF091, it will debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Jan 2025.

The technical specs of the upcoming Suzuki e-scooter are not known yet, but it is expected to deliver a range of at least 100 km on a single charge. Stay tuned for more details on the same.