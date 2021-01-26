Top 5 New Compact SUVs Launching In India This Year

The compact SUV segments are one of the most competitive segments in the entire market, and constitute a large number of overall car sales in India

A few years back, an SUV actually meant a large family car that can seat your entire family with ease, along with loads of luggage, and a car that also gave you a commanding riding position. However, with the increasing demand of SUVs and crossovers, manufacturers have instead shifted a majority of their focus on developing smaller SUVs that are accessible to a wider group of buyers.

The compact SUV segments are actually the most popular SUV space as of now, and a host of manufacturers are working on introducing new products in these segments. Here is a list of the top 5 new compact SUVs that will be launched in India this year, take a look –

1. Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Auto showcased a compact SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo last year called the Vision IN, and the carmaker recently revealed that the production-ready version of the SUV will be called ‘Kushaq’. The SUV is expected to be launched in the country in the second quarter of this year, and will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks etc.

2. Volkswagen Taigun

Just like Skoda, Volkswagen also debuted a compact SUV at last year’s Expo, i.e. the Taigun. The VW SUV will be based on the same heavily-localised MQB-A0 IN platform as the aforementioned Skoda Kushaq, and will also share its powertrains with its cousin. The car is expected to get a 1.0-litre 3-cyl TSI (110 PS/175 Nm), as well as a 1.5-litre 4-pot TSI turbo-petrol engine (150 PS/250 Nm).

3. Renault Kiger

Renault is all set to enter the sub-4m SUV segment this year with its ‘Kiger’, which will share its CMF-A+ modular platform with the Nissan Magnite, and will also be offered with the same 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol powertrains. Just like the Magnite, the Kiger will be aggressively priced.

4. Tata Hornbill

Tata Motors revealed a micro SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo called the HBX. However, the production-ready version of the car will likely be called ‘Hornbill’. The entry-level car will be offered with features like a floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, split headlamps with LED DRLs, a Harman-sourced audio system and more.

5. New-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki introduced a mid-life facelift for the Vitara Brezza in India last year, however, it looks like the carmaker is already readying a new-gen model for the SUV. With the introduction of more modern rivals, the Vitara Brezza has started to lose its charm, and a new-gen model will certainly help the car regain its numbers. The new-gen Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched by the end of this year.