Top 5 New Bikes Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will witness the launch of several exquisite new bikes from various global brands

The 2025 edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo will be back in a few days and we will see ace auto brands participating in the event with their new products. The exhibitor list is already out and it has popular names like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, Bajaj Auto, Yamaha, TVS and Suzuki among others. These companies will launch a plethora of new models at the biggest automobile festival in India. In this piece, we have listed the top 5 motorcycles likely to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

1. Hero Xpulse 210

The Xpulse 210 had its global premiere at the EICMA 2024 in Italy last month. It will be showcased to Indian auto enthusiasts in Jan 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Termed as a successor to the Xpulse 200, Hero Xpulse 210 gets the 210cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine from the Karizma XMR 210 which dishes out 24.6 bhp and 20.7 Nm.

The engine comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Some of the notable upgrades in the motorcycle will include a 4.2-inch TFT instrument console, turn-by-turn navigation, all-LED lighting, fully adjustable USD front suspension, and switchable dual-channel ABS.

2. TVS Apache RTX 310

It is not a mystery any longer that TVS will introduce an all-new middleweight adventure motorcycle in the Indian market in the form of Apache RTX 310. The bike was recently spotted testing with camouflage and it is expected to debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be powered by the new 299.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled RT-XD4 petrol engine which was unveiled a couple of weeks back at the MotoSoul 4.0 in Goa.

The engine develops 34.5 bhp and 28.5 Nm while mated to a 6-speed gearbox. TVS Apache RTX 310 will boast advanced features such as ride-by-wire throttle system, an Assist and Slipper clutch, USD front suspension, semi-fairing, a fully coloured TFT screen with navigation, ride analytics and audio controls. It will rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

3. Yamaha MT-03

The 2025 MT-03 was revealed globally a few days back and now we have learnt that the India-spec motorcycle will be debuting at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It has been offered in a new Ice Storm color scheme which flaunts white paint on the body with blue stripes.

The 2025 Yamaha MT-03 boasts a striking LCD instrument console which has been updated with features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and call alerts. Though mechanically the bike will remain the same, except for the addition of Assist & Slip Clutch for better gear shifting.

4. Hero Xtreme 250R

Being unveiled at the EICMA 2024 in Milan last month, Hero Xtreme 250R is based on the Xtunt 2.5R Concept while it will rival the KTM Duke 250 and Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 in the Indian market. It is going to be Hero’s debut in the quarter-litre segment of bikes in India.

The Xtreme 250R is equipped with an all-new 250cc single-cylinder petrol engine which has been developed using the existing 210cc engine of the Karizma XMR. This engine generates max power of 30 bhp and peak torque of 25 Nm while linked to a 6-speed gearbox. Based on a trellis frame, it does the 0-60kmph sprint in merely 3.25 secs.

5. Yamaha XSR 155

Yamaha is planning to showcase the XSR 155 at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The sources have told us that though the bike might not be launched in the Indian market immediately, Yamaha is bringing it to our country to gauge customer response.

Based on the MT-15 platform which is locally developed in India, Yamaha XSR 155 flaunts a round headlamp, tear-drop fuel tank and short fenders. It is packed with a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which is an out-and-out performer. The XSR 155 will directly challenge the dominance of TVS Ronin in India.