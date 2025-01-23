Top 5 New 7-Seaters At Auto Expo 2025 – MG To Toyota

Here we have explained about the top 5 new 7-seaters showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi

At Auto Expo 2025, several automakers are showcasing new family-oriented SUVs and MPVs with an extra row of seats. Here are the top 5 new 7-seater models at the event:

1. MG M9

The MG M9, a rebranded version of the Maxus Mifa 9 sold in China, is an electric luxury MPV. It features a striking design but has conventional proportions for maximum space and practicality. It has a 2+2+3 seating layout with captain seats in the middle.

It comes with features like massage, memory, ventilation, and heating functions in the first and second rows, electric sliding rear doors, dual sunroof, and a rear-seat entertainment system. It has a 90 kWh NMC battery pack that powers a 180 kW (241 hp)/350 Nm motor and delivers a WLTP range of 430 km. JSW MG Motor will likely launch the MG M9 in March.

2. MG Majestor

The MG Majestor is a facelifted version of the MG Gloster, featuring a visibly more aggressive exterior and a slightly more upmarket interior. Key to the new look are split headlamps, a squarer and larger radiator grille, and a full-width LED tail lamp. Inside, there’s a more elegant dashboard and a 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster. The new model does not have any mechanical changes over the old one, which will continue being sold. It will likely be launched by mid-2025.

3. All-new Skoda Kodiaq

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq has an evolutionary design based on the new Modern Solid design language. Matrix LED headlights, Smart Dials featuring customisable functions and a built-in display, DCC Plus adaptive chassis, etc. are some of the key highlights of the all-new model. Skoda plans to launch the latest Kodiaq with a 2.0-litre petrol engine in April and is considering offering even a 2.0-litre diesel engine at a later stage.

4. Hyundai Ioniq 9

The Hyundai Ioniq is a wee bit bigger than its corporate cousin – the Kia EV9, but it features a completely different design and has a much more futuristic look. Hyundai offers the flagship EV with features like digital side mirrors (DSM), Parametric pixel lights, a dual-motion active air flap (AAF) system, 21-inch wheels, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, seven-inch OLED DSM monitors, and Universal Island 2.0 slidable centre console.

Packing up two motors producing up to 160 kW (241 hp) and 350 Nm each, the Ioniq 9 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h as quickly as 5.2 seconds. It has a 110.3 kWh battery pack that takes as little as 24 minutes for a 10-80% charging session and is officially expected to deliver a WLTP range of up to 620 km. Unfortunately, Hyundai is unlikely to launch the Ioniq 9 in India anytime soon.

5. Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport

The Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport is a more off-road-capable variant of the full-size SUV, developed with feedback from Dakar Rally drivers. It is available with a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that produces 409 hp and 650 Nm of torque as well as a 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that develops 302 hp and 700 Nm of torque, both paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota uses a specially tuned suspension (double-wishbone front and four-link solid axle rear) featuring an Electronic-Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (E-KDSS) electronic control system in the Land Cruiser GR Sport. Also exclusive to this variant is an electronic front differential lock. Unique radiator grille, bumpers, wheel arch moulding, rocker mouldings, and 18-inch wheels further differentiate the Land Cruiser GR Sport. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has not confirmed if it plans to offer the GR Sport variant of the latest Land Cruiser in India.