Top 5 Most Underrated Cars In The Indian Market – S-cross To Marazzo

Here is a list of the top 5 most underrated cars currently available in the Indian market that are overshadowed by the stiff competition in their respective segments

The Indian automobile market has advanced at a rapid pace in the past few years, and all mass-market segments now have a range of offerings that one can choose between. While this is obviously a good thing for buyers, not all offerings manage to woo customers in any specific segment, and manufacturers have no choice but to discontinue the product because of poor sales.

We have put together a list of the top 5 most underrated cars that are currently on sale in the Indian market, take a look –

1. Nissan Kicks

The Nissan Kicks puts up in a segment that currently consists of top-selling SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, which makes it extremely difficult for the Nissan SUV to attract buyers. Priced from Rs 9.49 lakh to Rs 14.64 lakh (ex-showroom), the Kicks undercuts both its Korean rivals, and gets the most powerful turbo-petrol engine in the segment, the 1.3-litre HR13 engine rated at 156 PS/254 Nm.

2. Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a funky-looking compact hatchback that gets an unconventional quirky cabin, unlike anything else seen on its rivals. Priced between Rs 4.95 – 7.36 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ignis is offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine that can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission, as well as a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

3. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The S-Cross is one of the only two Maruti Suzuki cars to be built on the Suzuki Global C platform, and is currently offered with a sole 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that makes 105 PS power and 138 Nm torque. Maruti Suzuki retails the S-Cross at a base price of Rs 8.39 lakh, which goes up to Rs 12.39 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

4. Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo is one of the most mass-market premium MPVs in the Indian market, but facing competition from the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga/XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta, the Mahindra car has failed to make a mark in the country. The Mahindra Marazzo is currently priced between Rs 12.03 lakh and Rs 14.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

5. Mahindra Alturas G4

The Mahindra Alturas G4 is currently the most affordable full-size premium SUV in the Indian market with a base price of Rs 28.74 lakh. It is also the most affordable 4WD SUV in the segment, with the top-end variant priced at Rs 31.74 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

It gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 181 PS and 420 Nm, and is mated to a 7-speed AT.