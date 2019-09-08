Top 5 Most Sold SUVs In August 2019 – Seltos, Creta, Venue, Brezza, EcoSport

Hyundai Venue is expected to continue its lead at the top of the SUV charts due to its immense popularity among customers

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched the Venue in the domestic market on May 21 and just in the first day when the booking officially opened, the compact SUV garnered more than 2,000 reservations and within two months, the Venue registered well over 50,000 bookings and set a new record.

Endorsed as India’s first connected SUV, the Venue overtook its main rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in July 2019 with 9,585 units as against the latter’s 5,302 units. The Venue shattered the domination of the Vitara Brezza that led the segment for three years and it continued for the second month in a row.

The five-seater sold with an aggressive starting price tag of Rs. 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom) took home 9,342 customers as it beat the Vitara Brezza once again by a margin of 2,233 units. Just as Hyundai Venue, another new SUV that has been making a definitive mark has been the Kia Seltos.

SUV Models Sales In August 2019 1. Hyundai Venue 9,342 2. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 7,109 3. Kia Seltos 6,236 4. Hyundai Creta 6,001 5. Ford EcoSport 2,882

The highly anticipated mid-size SUV got the better of the long-time segment leader Hyundai Creta in its first month as 6,236 units were retailed against 6,001 units. The Seltos costs between Rs. 9.69 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three powertrain choices: a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo petrol.

The Creta endured 42 per cent YoY sales decline in the month of August 2019 and it goes on to show that the Seltos had certainly eaten into its sales. The second-generation Creta is not too far away though as it is expected to launch sometime mid next year. Despite positioned as the fifth most sold SUV in the country last month, the EcoSport saw 35 per cent sales drop.

It registered 2,882 units as against 4,435 units during the corresponding month in 2018. The Venue and Seltos are expected to continue their stand at the top in their respective segments in the coming months.