Top 5 Most Sold Midsize SUVs In 2023 – Creta, Vitara, Seltos, XUV700

Hyundai Creta finished on top of the midsize SUV sales charts in 2023 ahead of the Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

In the 2023 calendar year, Hyundai Creta continued to lead the way in the midsize SUV segment as 1,57,311 units were sold against 1,40,895 units during the same period the previous year with a YoY sales growth of 12 per cent. The midsize SUV has been dominating the segment for nearly eight years and close to a million units have been sold already.

The second generation Hyundai Creta was introduced in early 2020 and after three years, a major update has been given. The new model gets a redesigned front fascia and rear end while the cabin has been thoroughly updated as well. The features list is more premium than in the old model right from the base variant as six airbags are offered as standard.

The five-seater derives power from a 1.5L NA petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine along with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque. The new powertrain is linked with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission only. The Scorpio range finished second in the midsize SUV sales table in 2023.

Top 5 Midsize SUVs In 2023 (YoY) Sales In 2023 Sales In 2022 1. Hyundai Creta (12%) 1,57,311 1,40,895 2. Mahindra Scorpio (89%) 1,21,420 64,179 3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (389%) 1,13,387 23,425 4. Kia Seltos (3%) 1,04,891 1,01,569 5. Mahindra XUV700 (14%) 74,434 65,371

The combined sales of the Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic stood at 1,21,420 units as against 64,179 units in the period between January and December 2022 with a YoY volume growth of 89 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has made a huge impact in the midsize SUV segment with a massive YoY sales surge of 389 per cent.

The SUV recorded a domestic tally of 1,13,387 units as against 23,425 units in 2022. The Kia Seltos received a facelift last year with cosmetic updates and the inclusion of new features such as Level 2 ADAS technology. The 4.3-metre-long SUV garnered a total of 1,04,891 units as against 1,01,569 units with a growth of 3 per cent.

The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fifth position with 74,434 units last year as against 65,371 units during the corresponding period the previous year with a YoY volume increase of 14 per cent in India.