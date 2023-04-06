Top 5 Most Sold Electric 2W Brands In March – Ola To Hero Electric

In the month of March 2023, sales of electric two-wheelers increased for both Ola Electric and TVS

Sales of electric two-wheelers surged in India by over 29% in March 2023 compared to the previous month. For the first time ever, 85,000 electric two-wheeler sales were made in a single month. It’s remarkable to notice that some manufacturers of electric two-wheelers are already outperforming several ICE vehicle companies in terms of sales.

This claim is supported by information on EV registrations from VAHAN for March 2023. In March 2023, Ola Electric and TVS reported their biggest monthly sales total ever. Here is the list below with the five brands of electric two-wheelers with the highest monthly sales:

1. Ola Electric

Ola Electric consistently outperforms all of its competitors in the Indian market, and this trend continued in the previous month. Ola not only had its best-ever monthly sales last month but also experienced a significant month-over-month increase, recording 21,274 units of its electric scooters. Ola found 17,667 customers in February 2023 for their electric scooters.

2. TVS

The iQube from TVS Motor Company appears to be doing incredibly well as it scored its best-ever monthly sales in March and a significant increase over retail sales in February. Last month, the company discovered 16,776 buyers for the iQube, an increase from the registration of 12,573 units in February. This has aided the business in maintaining its second-place ranking on this list.

3. Ather Energy

Ather Energy, an EV manufacturer with headquarters in Bangalore, maintained its third-place ranking in March 2023. In comparison to February 2023, when it had sold just over 10,000 vehicles, Ather’s month-to-month sales had increased significantly to 12,076 units.

4. Ampere Vehicles

Ampere Vehicles not only outperformed itself in terms of sales compared to February but also moved ahead of Hero Electric by selling 9,334 units. The company just expanded its line of products by introducing the new Primus electric scooter a few weeks back.

5. Hero Electric

Hero Electric moved up to fifth on our list last month after registering 6,652 units. Hero Electric dropped to fifth place last month as Ampere Electric outsold it by a wide margin, despite the fact that this is significantly more registrations than it had in February 2023.