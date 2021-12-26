Top 5 Most Fuel-Efficient Petrol Cars Launched In 2021 In India

Here, we have listed the top five cars (petrol-powered) that were launched in India this year, which are the most fuel-efficient of all

A lot of new cars were launched in India in 2021, despite the auto industry facing a major sales slump. Indian car buyers have always kept fuel efficiency near the top of their priority list when buying a new car. Now, with rising fuel prices, it has become ever more necessary for cars to be economical to run.

Listed below are the top five most fuel-efficient petrol cars on sale in the Indian market, which were launched here this year.

1. New-gen Maruti Celerio

Fuel efficiency: 26.68 kmpl

The second-generation Maruti Celerio was launched in November this year. The manufacturer had emphasised heavily on the car’s fuel economy during its launch, claiming it to be the most fuel-efficient petrol car on sale in the Indian market. It draws power from a 1.0L NA petrol engine (66.6 PS), which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT.

2. Maruti Swift facelift

Fuel efficiency: 23.76 kmpl

The facelifted Swift went on sale in India back in March this year. Maruti updated the engine of the hatchback with dualjet tech, which improved its fuel economy. The 1.2L NA petrol motor of the Swift is good for 90 PS, and transmission options here include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT.

3. Renault Kiger

Fuel efficiency: 20.53 kmpl

Renault’s sub-4-metre SUV is one of the prettiest budget cars on sale in the Indian market, and it is pretty economical to run as well. There are two engine options available on the Kiger – a 1.0L NA petrol unit (72 PS) and a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit (100 PS). The former delivers a fuel economy of 20.53 kmpl, while the latter is good for 19.17 kmpl.

4. Hyundai i20 N Line

Fuel efficiency: 20.25 kmpl

Despite being a performance hatchback, Hyundai i20 N Line’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine is extremely fuel-efficient. This powerplant belts out a maximum power of 120 PS, and it can be had with a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual transmission) or a 7-speed DCT.

5. Tata Punch

Fuel efficiency: 18.97 kmpl

Tata’s micro-SUV is quite popular in India, thanks to its high safety, aggressive pricing, and impressive features list. The Punch gets a peppy but frugal engine under the hood – a 1.2L NA petrol unit, which generates 86 PS. It comes mated to a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

All fuel economy figures are ARAI tested