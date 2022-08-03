Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient Hybrid Cars In India – Hyryder to City

Hybrid cars are now getting popular in India and are seen as a worthy alternative to the electric and diesel cars in the market

With the introduction of the cars like the new City e:HEV, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara that hybrid cars are now being looked upon as mainstream alternatives to diesel and petrol cars in India. A longer range and no charging time also make them more practical when compared to the electric cars in India. If you are also planning to buy a hybrid car soon, here is a list of the top 5 most fuel-efficient strong hybrid cars in India.

Claimed Mileage: 27.97 kmpl

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in India with two engine options that include a 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol engine and a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine. The strong hybrid engine churns out a combined maximum power output of 115 bhp while the peak torque output stands at 141 Nm. This engine comes matted to an eCVT transmission and is expected to offer commendable performance.

Claimed Mileage: 27.97 kmpl

Just like the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the new Grand Vitara is also available with two petrol engines including a mild-hybrid unit and a 1.5L strong hybrid. The power and output figures are similar as well. The claimed mileage from this engine stands at 27.97 kmpl.

3. Honda City Hybrid e:HEV

Claimed Mileage: 26.5 kmpl

The new Honda City e:HEV features a 1.5L hybrid powertrain that churns out a combined power and torque output of 126 PS and 253 Nm. It comes mated to an eCVT gearbox and is priced from Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) in India. The Honda City is the most fuel-efficient sedan in its range and offers strong performance, thus making it an excellent car for both, city as well as highway usage.

4. Toyota Camry Hybrid

Claimed Range: 19.2 kmpl

The Toyota Camry is one of the highest-sold hybrid cars in India and is priced from Rs 44.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Camry hybrid features a 2.5L powertrain with a rated combined power output of 218 PS and 221 Nm. This engine has a claimed mileage of little over 19 kmpl and offers impressive performance.

5. Toyota Velfire Hybrid

Claimed Mileage: 16.35 kmpl

Powering the Toyota Velfire hybrid is a 2.5L hybrid powertrain that comes mated to a dual motor setup. The Velfire is priced from Rs 92.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This hybrid system has a rated power and torque output of 115 bhp and 198 Nm respectively. The performance is adequate and the Velfire hybrid is one of the most comfortable MPVs in India.