CNG cars are currently being seen as an affordable alternative to the fuel-efficient diesel vehicles in India

With petrol prices rocketing through the roof and diesel vehicles getting expensive day by day, we have seen a steady rise in the demand for CNG cars in India. To utilise this as an opportunity to dominate the sales figures, we have witnessed a host of new launches mainly from the mainstream manufacturers in the volume-based space.

The key is CNG cars are positioned to crunch miles with low maintenance cost and high mileage characteristics while being affordable to purchase. Maruti Suzuki, in particular, has taken this strategy and made wonders with it. Here is a list of the top 5 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India that will help you make a better choice if you are planning to buy one soon:

1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG:

Claimed CNG mileage: 35.60 km/kg

Maruti launched the new Celerio a few months ago in India and is now offering the car as a much-improved package for buyers looking for a comfortable and spacious family hatchback. The car features a 1.0L CNG engine that churns out 58 Ps and 82.1 Nm of maximum torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Maruti Celerio CNG price in India starts from Rs 5.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG:

Claimed CNG Mileage: 32.52 km/kg

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR is currently the best-selling family hatchback in India and is one of the most renowned names in the Indian market. The car not only offers a practical and comfortable cabin but its compact dimensions also make it a great everyday commuter. The car is powered by a 1.0L CNG engine that delivers 58 PS and 78 Nm. The WagonR CNG is slightly more expensive than the Celerio and is priced from Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 CNG:

Claimed CNG Mileage: 31.59 km/kg

Soon due for a major update, the Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 is currently the most affordable CNG car in the Indian market and boasts a claimed CNG mileage of 31.59 km/kg. The car is powered by a 0.8L CNG engine that churns out 41 PS and 60 Nm of maximum torque. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Alto 800 CNG price starts from Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG:

Claimed CNG Mileage: 31.2 km/kg

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso replaced the iconic Alto K10 in India and definitely had big shoes to fill in. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with two powertrain options – 1.0L petrol and 1.0L CNG engine. The CNG powertrain generates 59 PS and 78 Nm of maximum torque. The car boasts a claimed CNG mileage of 31.2 km/kg and is priced from Rs 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG:

Claimed CNG mileage: 31.12 km/kg

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the only CNG sedan in the brand’s line-up and features a 1.2L CNG powertrain that churns out 78 PS and a maximum torque of 98.5 Nm. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The car takes on the rivals like the Tigor CNG and the Aura CNG.