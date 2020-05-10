Top 5 Most Fuel Efficient BS6 Maruti Suzuki Cars – Dzire To S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki dominates the list of the most fuel-efficient petrol cars in the country but losses out the overall top spot to diesel version of Hyundai Aura compact sedan

With the BS6 emission norms now finally into action, claimed fuel efficiency of a few cars seems to have taken a hit as compared to the BS4-compliant powertrains. Nonetheless, mileage still seems to be an important aspect for Indians while buying these cars, and manufacturers make sure that their respective cars deliver a healthy FE.

Maruti Suzuki recently discontinued all the diesel cars in the country and as a result, it lost the top spot of the most fuel-efficient car to Hyundai Aura BS6 diesel version. However, Maruti recently launched the 1.2L Dual-Jet VVT engine in Dzire and Baleno which offers a very good mileage despite being a petrol engine. In this article, we have compiled a list of the five of the least gas-guzzling Maruti cars in the entire country –

1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire AMT – 24.12 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki recently launched a mid-life facelift for the Dzire, which saw its 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine being replaced with the 1.2-litre K12C unit that gets a start-stop function. The engine makes 90 PS of max power, and 113 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an AMT gearbox. The manual variants have a claimed fuel efficiency of 23.26 kmpl, while the AMT variants are claimed to return an average of 24.12 km per litre.

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 23.87 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno and its badge-engineered version Toyota Glanza use the same 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol (90 PS/113 Nm) engine as the Dzire, while they both additionally get a 12V lithium-ion battery coupled with it.

The mild-hybrid variants of both the car have an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 23.87 kmpl. Both the cars are also available without the mild-hybrid system, and the 83 PS/113 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine has a claim fuel efficiency of 21.01 kmpl for manual and 19.56 kmpl for the CVT version.

3. Maruti Suzuki Alto – 22.05 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Alto is one of the most affordable four-wheel passenger vehicles in the country today, yet its popularity in the Indian market remains unmatched. The car draws power from a 0.8-litre petrol engine that makes 48 PS power and 69 Nm torque, and the said engine delivers an ARAI-claimed 22.05 kmpl fuel efficiency.

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R – 21.79 kmpl

Just like the Alto, the Wagon R has been a pretty popular hatchback in the country throughout its lifespan, thanks to its tall-boy design and economical engines. The current-gen model uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68 PS power and 90 Nm torque, and the said powertrain has a claimed FE rating of 21.79 kmpl.

The higher Wagon R trims come equipped with a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that belts out 83 PS and 113 Nm. This engine delivers 20.52 km to the litre on an average.

5. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso – 21.7 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki launched an all-new ‘mini-SUV’ segment with the introduction of the S-Presso last year, and the car’s high ground clearance, its peppy engine and all the features on offer have made the S-Presso a popular name among Indians, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The S-Presso is offered with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine as the Wagon R, and it returns a mileage of 21.7 kmpl in the higher variants with 14-inch wheels, while the lower variants with 13-inch rims are not far behind, and are claimed to return 21.4 kmpl.