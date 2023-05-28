Top 5 Most Affordable SUVs In India – Tata Punch To Kia Sonet

Check out our list of the five most affordable SUVs on sale in India, complete with their most current prices

SUVs are the craze in the Indian car market right now, especially the compact and midsize models. The competition in these segments is very strong, with plenty of SUV options available for shoppers. However, a lot of SUVs are way too expensive for the general populace, and they’re steadily becoming more expensive with each passing year.

If you want to buy a new SUV, but don’t want to burn a massive hole in your wallet, worry not! Here are the five most affordable SUVs that you can buy right now!

Tata Punch

Tata Punch is one of the fastest-selling sub-4-metre SUVs in the Indian market. It looks handsome, has great equipment on offer, and is pretty spacious, all at an affordable price! It is powered by Tata’s tried-and-tested 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (85 bhp), available with a choice between a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

Nissan Magnite

The Magnite is Nissan’s most successful vehicle in the Indian market, largely because of its affordability, practicality, and attractive styling. There are two fuel-efficient engine options here – a 1.0-litre NA petrol mill (71 bhp) and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill (99 bhp). You get a 5-speed MT on both engines, while the turbo motor also gets a CVT option.

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger is perhaps one of the best-looking vehicles in the sub-4-metre bracket. Also, it’s a fairly comfortable and value-for-money car, with two fuel-efficient engine options on offer. The first is a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor (71 bhp), which can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The second one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill (99 bhp), configurable with a 5-speed MT or CVT.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue has plenty of features on offer, and in its current avatar, it also gets a bold design. It also gets multiple engine options available here. The petrol engine options include a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated unit (82 bhp) and a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit (118 bhp). The NA motor comes with a 5-speed MT, while the turbo motor can be had with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. The diesel engine options are limited to one – a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor (114 bhp), which can be bought with either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT.

Kia Sonet

If you’re looking for a feature-loaded vehicle with classy looks, Kia Sonet is the perfect option for you. Along with a long list of features and equipment, the little Kia gets multiple engine options as well – a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit (82 bhp), a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (118 bhp), and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel unit (114 bhp) – which are the same as Venue. Transmission options are also the same as its Hyundai cousin.