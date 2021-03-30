Top 5 Most Affordable New Motorcycles In India [March 2021]

Here, we have listed our pick of the top 5 most affordable motorcycles that one can buy in the Indian two-wheeler market.

In recent times, automobiles prices have been rising steadily in the Indian market, be it two-wheelers or cars. The main reason for that is the rising costs of raw materials, like steel. Thankfully, there still are a few options available out there for buyers on a tight budget, especially in the motorcycle market.

If you are planning to buy a new motorcycle, but the high prices have you concerned, worry not! Here, have compiled a list of the top 5 most affordable bikes one can buy in India.

1. Bajaj CT100 – Rs. 47,654

Kicking off our list is the Bajaj CT100, which is available in two variants – kick start (KS) and electric start (ES) – priced at Rs. 47,654 and Rs. 51,802, respectively. It is powered by a 102cc single-cylinder engine, which generates 7.9 PS of peak power and 8.34 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 4-speed gearbox.

2. Hero HF Deluxe – Rs. 50,200

The HF Deluxe is the most affordable motorcycle in Hero MotoCorp’s lineup. It is available in multiple variants – kick start with spoke wheels, kick start (alloy wheels), self start, and self start with i3S – with prices ranging from Rs. 50,200 to Rs. 61,225. As for the engine, it’s a 97.2cc single-pot motor (8.02 PS/8.05 Nm), which comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

3. Bajaj Platina 100 – Rs. 52,166

Bajaj Platina 100 is essentially a slightly upmarket version of the CT100, with stylish graphics and a few more features on offer. It has three variants on offer – kick start, electric start, and electric start with front disc – priced from Rs. 52,166 to Rs. 63,578. The engine is a 102cc single-cylinder unit (7.9 PS/8.3 Nm), paired with a 4-speed gearbox.

4. TVS Sport – Rs. 56,100

Similar to the Bajaj CT100, the TVS Sport is offered in two variants – kick start and electric start. The former is priced at Rs. 56,100 and the latter at Rs. 62,950. The motorcycle draws power from a 109.7cc single-cylinder powerplant, with 8.29 PS and 8.7 Nm on tap, which comes mated to a 4-speed gearbox.

5. Honda CD 110 Dream – Rs. 64,508

Honda’s most affordable motorcycle, CD 110 Dream, is available in two variants – Standard and Deluxe – with the main difference between the two being the paint options. The motorcycle is priced from Rs. 64,508 to Rs. 65,508, and draws power from a 109.51cc, single-cylinder engine. This motor belts out 8.79 PS and 9.30 Nm, and is offered with a 4-speed gearbox.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi