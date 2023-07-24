Top 5 Most Affordable Neo-Retro Roadsters Under Rs. 3 Lakh

The launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 has intensified the competition in the neo-retro roadster category. Let’s have a look at India’s most affordable bikes in this category

Neo-Retro roadsters have been the talk of the town off-lately and this is one of the reasons that two-wheeler manufacturers are working aggressively to bring out new products in the market. The latest launches, Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 are some of the examples. This category of motorcycle is also being equally accepted by customers in the country leading to very good sales figures. So, let’s have a look at India’s top 5 most affordable neo-retro roadsters.

1. Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Launched last year, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 grabbed a lot of eyeballs, all thanks to its aggressive price starting from as low as Rs. 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in two trims i.e. Retro and Metro, the top-spec variant will set you back by Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is powered by a 349.3cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2. Yezdi Roadster

Priced in the range of Rs. 2.06 lakh to Rs. 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom), the Yezdi Roadster was launched in January 2022 alongside two of its sibling, the Adventure and Scrambler. Yezdi is currently a part of the Classic Legends group along with Jawa Motorcycles and it is owned by Mahindra. The bike is powered by a 334cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine, good enough for 29 bhp and 28.95 Nm of peak torque.

3. Harley-Davidson X440

The latest kid in the block which comes at a starting price of Rs. 2.29 lakh, the Harley-Davidson range tops out at Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Co-developed by Hero Motorcorp and Harley Davidson, the X440 draws power from a 440cc air-oil cooled engine putting out 27 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque. The most affordable Harley Davidson motorcycle is available namely, Denim, Vivid and S.

4. Triumph Speed 400

Developed under the Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles partnership, the Speed 400 is available in a single variant which is priced at Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched alongside the Scrambler 400X and both motorcycles sport the same set of underpinnings and powertrain. A 398.15 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder mill powers the roadster, putting out 40 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

5. Honda CB300R

Last, but not least, the Honda CB300R retails at Rs. 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive bike on this list. Sold via the Honda BigWing premium dealership chain, the neo-retro roadster comes powered by a 286cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine with power output rated at 30 bhp and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. Although the power figures may seem quite less on paper, the 146 kg kerb weight of CB300R plays a major role in its performance.