Honda, Hero MotoCorp and TVS are the top two-wheeler manufacturers in India offering affordable commuter bikes under Rs. 70,000

Two-wheelers are the way to go for daily commuters looking for an affordable and easy-to-maintain means of transportation. In today’s times of high fuel prices, an affordable bike becomes an absolute must for the common man in India. The entry-level commuter bike segment has some great options in India and comes with the advantage of low running and ownership costs. In this article, we will run you through the top 5 most affordable commuter bikes under Rs. 70,000 in India.

1. Hero HF 100

Priced at Rs. 59,018 (ex-showroom), the Hero HF 100 is the most affordable bike you can buy right now in India. The motorcycle is powered by a 97.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 8 bhp and 8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. Apart from being quite affordable, the Hero HF 100 delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of around 65 kmpl and uses a 9.1-litre fuel tank. Some of the features include a self-start, drum brakes, analogue cluster and more, however, it misses out on tubeless tyres.

2. TVS Radeon

Taking the second spot in the list of most affordable commuter bikes in India is the TVS Radeon. The two-wheeler draws power from a 109.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, producing 8.19 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The claimed mileage figures of the TVS Radeon stand at 73.68 kmpl for the city and 68.6 kmpl for highway usage. The price range of Radeon starts from Rs. 59,880 (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants i.e. Base, Digi Drum and Digi Disc. In addition to the front disc brake in the top-spec variant, the Radeon features a self-start, tank grips as standard and a USB charging port.

Also Read: TVS Raider Is Now More Affordable By Rs 10k – But Is It Worth It?

3. TVS Sport ES

The TVS Sport ES variant is priced at Rs. 59,881 (ex-showroom). The ELS variant is more expensive. It is powered by a 109.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine, producing 8.19 bhp and 8.7 Nm of peak torque. The claimed mileage figures of the TVS Sport stand at 83.9 kmpl for the city and 66.34 kmpl for highway usage. The two-wheeler features a sporty design and can be had with 4 solid colour options. In terms of equipment, drum brakes on both ends, Econometer, analogue cluster and self-start are a part of the package.

4. Hero HF Deluxe

One of the most popular commuter bikes in the Indian market, the HF Deluxe Black and Accent variant is priced at Rs. 59,998 (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler is powered by a familiar 97.2 cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 8 bhp and 8 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 4-speed gearbox. This is the same powertrain setup doing duty on the Hero HF 100. The Hero HF Deluxe delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of around 65 kmpl and uses a 9.6-litre fuel tank. The HF Deluxe misses out on self-start and relies on the conventional kickstarter. Drum brakes on both ends, an analogue instrument cluster and Hero’s fuel-saving i3S technology are a part of the package in the HF Deluxe.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hero HF Dawn To Make A Comeback Soon In India

5. Honda Shine 100

The most expensive bike on this list, the Honda Shine is priced at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler is also the most affordable model in the Japanese brand’s line-up in the Indian market. The Shine 100 is powered by a 98.98 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 7.38 bhp and 8.05 Nm of peak torque. The claimed mileage figure stands at 67.5 kmpl. Sporting a basic commuterish design, the Honda Shine 100 gets drum brakes on both ends, an analogue console, self-start and more. The motorcycle is also extremely light with a kerb weight of just 99 kg.