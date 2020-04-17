Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroof In India – Nexon To XUV300

While sunroofs have gained a lot of popularity in recent times, we do not advise our readers to climb out of their car’s sunroofs since it is extremely dangerous

A few years ago, sunroof was considered a luxury and was only offered with high-end cars. However, things have changed and sunroofs have become pretty common now, and even manufacturers that were once against offering them on their cars, have changed their decision in order to keep up with the customer demands.

Here is a list of the top five most affordable cars that are offered with a sunroof in India right now –

1) Hyundai Venue SX – Rs 9.78 lakh

The Hyundai Venue is currently the only car that is offered with an electric sunroof in India under Rs 10 lakh, since the SX variant that comes with the sunroof has been priced from Rs 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

2) Tata Nexon XZ+ S – Rs 10.10 lakh

Tata Motors did not want to offer sunroofs with its cars in India since people tend to stick their heads out of the sunroof which makes it extremely perilous. However, the homegrown manufacturer finally caved into the market trend, and now offers its Nexon and Harrier with an electric sunroof as a standard fitment.

Tata recently launched the XZ+ S variant of the Nexon, which does come with the aforementioned feature, and is priced at Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

3) Ford EcoSport Titanium + – Rs 10.53 lakh

The Ford EcoSport was the first car in the sub-4m SUV segment to be introduced with an electric sunroof back in 2018. Ford had dubbed it the ‘Fun Roof’, and it was initially only offered with the top-end S trim. However, the manufacturer now also offers a sunroof with the Titanium + variant, and the said trim costs Rs 10.53 lakh (ex-showroom).

4) Hyundai Verna SX – Rs 10.7 lakh

Hyundai recently launched a mid-life facelift for the Verna in the market, and the car remains the only one of few cars in its segment to be offered with an electric sunroof. The sunroof adds to Verna’s premium cabin, and makes the cabin feel airy.

5) Mahindra XUV300 W8 (O) – Rs 11.84 lakh

The XUV300 might be the most expensive car in this list, but it should be noted that an electric sunroof is offered only on the top-end fully-loaded W8 (O) trim of the sub-compact SUV. The said variant has been priced at Rs 11.84 lakh (ex-showroom).