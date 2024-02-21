Top 5 Most Affordable Bikes With ABS In India: Hero To Bajaj

Here’s a comprehensive list of India’s top 5 most affordable bikes equipped with ABS safety feature

With the rising accident rates in India, safety features become a must for four-wheelers as well as two-wheelers. In line with this, ABS has been made a mandatory safety feature for motorcycles of engine displacement above 125cc. Short for anti-lock braking system, this active safety feature prevents the wheels from locking in case of sudden braking. So, let’s have a look at the top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS in India.

1. Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

Currently, the most affordable bike to come with ABS in India, the Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is priced at Rs. 79,821 (ex-showroom). Equipped with a single channel ABS, the two-wheeler is powered by a 115.45cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 8.6 bhp and 9.81 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2. Hero Xtreme 125R

The latest launch from the house of the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, the Xtreme 125R comes at a starting price of Rs. 99,500 (ex-showroom). The sporty commuter is powered by a 124.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 11.5 bhp and 10.5 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Along with the aggressive styling, the Xtreme 125R gets telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock.

3. Honda Unicorn

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has taken the second spot with the Unicorn. Available at a sticker cost of Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the Honda Unicorn draws power from a 162.7cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The power output is rated at 13.46 bhp and 14.58 Nm of peak torque.

4. Bajaj Pulsar 150

Priced in the range of Rs. 1.10 lakh to Rs. 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom), the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is one of the most popular bikes in the commuter segment. Equipped with a single-channel ABS, the Pulsar 150 uses a 149.5cc single-cylinder air-cooled DTS-i fuel-injected motor belting out 14 bhp and 13.25 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Pulsar 150 gets disc brakes at the front as well as rear in the top-spec trim.

5. Bajaj Pulsar N150

The third Bajaj motorcycle in the list, the Pulsar N150 is priced in the range of Rs. 1.18 lakh to Rs. 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The naked sports motorcycle is powered by a 149.68cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 14.5 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The performance-oriented bike gets a single-channel ABS system. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a mono-shock at the rear.