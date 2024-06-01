Top 5 Most Affordable Bikes In India: Hero HF To Bajaj Platina

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review 2

Here is the list of five affordable bikes in the Indian market from leading manufacturers, such as Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Honda and Bajaj

India boasts the world’s largest two-wheeler market, with leading industry giants like Hero MotoCorp, Honda, TVS, and Bajaj Auto. If you are planning to buy a budget-friendly bike with great mileage, then you can checkout these five affordable bikes, available in the Indian market.

1. Hero HF 100

Hero HF 100 side

The Hero HF 100 is the most budget-friendly bike on sale in India, priced at Rs 59,018 (ex-showroom). It is equipped with a 97.2cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, generating 8 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of torque. Featuring a side-stand engine cut off, the motorcycle offers a claimed mileage of around 70 kmpl.

2. TVS Sport

Available at a starting price of Rs 59,881 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the TVS Sport is one of the affordable bikes in India. Offered in two variants – ES and ESL, the TVS Sport draws power from a 109.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine. The motorcycle provides a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 75 kmpl.

3. TVS Radeon

tvs radeon-5

Powered by a 110cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, the TVS Radeon makes 8.19 PS power and 8.7 Nm torque. Priced at Rs 62,630 (ex-showroom), the Radeon offers a claimed mileage of up to 69 kmpl on the highway and up to 74 kmpl in the city.

4. Honda Shine 100

Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review

The Honda Shine 100 uses a 98.98cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, generating a peak power of 7.38 PS and a max torque of 8.05 Nm. With a kerb weight of 99 kg, the Shine 100 is priced at Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike offers a real-world fuel-efficiency of 67 kmpl.

5. Bajaj Platina 100

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

Last on our list is the Bajaj’s most affordable bike in the Indian market, the Bajaj Platina 100. Propelled by a 102cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine, the bike churns out 7.9 PS max power and 8.3 Nm peak torque. With a top speed of 90 kmph, the Bajaj Platina 100 comes equipped with an electric start button, an analogue instrument cluster and a halogen headlamp. Priced at Rs 67,808 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Platina 100 offers a claimed fuel economy of 75 – 90 kmpl.