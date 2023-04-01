Top 5 Most Affordable Adventure Bikes In India – Hero, RE To KTM

Take a look at the top 5 most affordable adventure bikes available in India including Hero Xpulse 200 4V and Royal Enfield Himalayan

The popularity of adventure bikes has increased over the past few years. There are several options available in the market where customers can make a choice. We’ve outlined the top five most affordable options in this article. However, the engine specifications and prices of these models vary.

1. Hero Xpulse 200 4V

To learn off-roading and for commuting, the Hero Xpulse 200 4V has emerged as an icon for both newcomers and seasoned riders and is one of the most economical adventure bikes in India. It has a narrow and functional design that includes a broad handlebar, spoked wheels, round LED headlamp and dual-purpose tyres.

It has a tall stance and a relaxed rider triangle, making it ideal for touring, commuting, and dirt riding. Hero Xpulse 200 4V is equipped with a 199 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates 18.8 horsepower and 17.35 Nm of torque. It is connected to a five-speed manual transmission.

A computerised instrument console with smartphone connectivity is another characteristic of the bike. Hero Xpulse 200 4V is being offered at Rs 1.38 lakh, ex-showroom. It also comes in a posh Rally Edition for Rs 1.52 lakh, ex-showroom, with better gear for off-roading capabilities.

2. Suzuki V-Strom SX

Next on the list is the Suzuki V-Storm SX which was launched last year and was one of the favourites amongst bike lovers in terms of affordability. It adopts stylistic cues from its 650cc sibling and as a result features a split seat, a wide handlebar, an LED headlight, and a very tall posture. Suzuki has also added handlebar protectors, a belly plate for safety, and a top box rack for extra convenience to the V-Strom SX.

It has a 249cc single-cylinder engine with 26.1bhp and 22.2Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. The suspension quickly absorbs bumps, and the powertrain has adequate low-end and mid-range grunt. Because of its adaptability, the Suzuki V-Strom SX becomes an attractive choice. The Suzuki V-Strom SX is available for Rs. 2.12 lakh, ex-showroom.

3. Yezdi Adventure

Yezdi, a legendary two-wheeler manufacturer, made a reappearance in the Indian market last year with three motorcycles, including its ADV. A 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, DOHC engine that produces 29.7 horsepower and 29.9 Nm powers the vehicle. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission. The engine has good overall performance.

The Yezdi offering receives a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, full-LED illumination, USB Type-C port, etc remain a standard feature. The Yezdi Adventure has 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels that are fitted with tube-type tyres to enhance its off-roading and touring skills. The pricing of the brand-new Yezdi Adventure is Rs. 2.13 lakh, ex-showroom.

4. Royal Enfield Himalayan

The next top affordable bike on the list is Royal Enfield Himalayan which is the most popular amongst bike enthusiasts under the ADV segment. It comes with a 411cc motor and has a five-speed gearbox which produces 24.3 hp and 32 Nm. It provides adequate torque and enables riding at low speeds even in higher gears.

It has a top box mount, a round headlamp with a smoked windscreen, a wide handlebar, and a low seat. It is also simple to ride the bike off-road and on deteriorated roads because of its ground clearance. The spoked wheels with dual-purpose rubber also add to the Himalayan’s rugged appeal. The Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced from Rs 2.16 lakh, ex-showroom.

5. KTM 250 Adventure

The KTM 250 Adventure comes with a 248.7cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 29.6 horsepower and 24 Nm of torque. The 250 ADV includes a completely computerised instrument console and LED lighting from KTM. The safety net also includes dual-channel ABS.

It has a monoshock and WP USD front forks for suspension, and a single front and rear disc brake is used for stopping. The KTM 250 Adventure is offered in two colour schemes and costs Rs. 2.45 lakh, ex-showroom.