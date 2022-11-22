Top 5 Most Affordable 250cc Bikes In India – Pulsar N250 To Gixxer 250

Powerful and performance-oriented bikes currently have a strong demand in the country and the buyers currently have multiple offerings across the segments

With demand for fast and powerful affordable bikes surging in the country, buyers have started exploring the 250cc bike segment in the country. These bikes not only offer decent performance but are also available at VFM prices and are an easy upgrade for buyers considering the 150-160cc bike in the market right now. If you are also planning to buy a 250cc bike soon, here is a list of the top 5 most affordable 250cc bikes in India right now.

1. Bajaj Pulsar N250

Starting Price: Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Pulsar N250 is one of the most affordable and reliable offerings in the market and is powered by a 24.5 hp engine that churns out a peak torque output of 21.5 Nm. It is priced from Rs 1.4 lakh and is around one lakh more affordable than the KTM 250 Duke.

2. Yamaha FZ25

Starting Price: Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Yamaha FZ25 is known for its strong dynamics and aggressive styling and gives stiff competition to its rivals. The bike boast peak power and torque figures of 20.8 hp and 20.1 Nm respectively. It is priced from Rs 1.48 lakh and offers supreme VFM.

3. Bajaj Dominar 250

Starting Price: Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is currently one of the most sorted offerings in the segment and offers a practical and no-nonsense package for buyers. The liquid-cooled engine powering the bike churns out a peak power and torque output of 27 hp and 23.5 Nm respectively.

4. Suzuki Gixxer 250

Starting Price: Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

Being one of the most expensive bikes in the segment, the new Gixxer 250 offers strong performance and dynamics. It also offers strong looks and is priced from Rs 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom). For those wondering, the peak power and torque specs stand at 26.5 hp and 22.2 Nm respectively.

5. QJMotor SRC 250

Starting Price: Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The SRC 250 recently made its Indian debut and is offered at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by an oil-cooled 249cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 17.4 hp and 17 Nm of maximum torque.