Top 5 Midsize SUVs In Rs. 10-18 lakh Price Segment – Creta To Astor

The midsize SUV segment is hotly contested in the Indian market and here we have listed the most sought-after top five models in the Rs. 10-18 lakh price range

The midsize SUV segment has been all the rage in recent times as more customers wanting to own a new vehicle are preferring SUVs with high ground clearance, good interior space and bootspace, decent performance characteristics and equipment list loaded with high-end features and technologies. Here we have listed the top five midsize SUVs in the Rs. 10-18 lakh price bracket.

1. Hyundai Creta:

The Hyundai Creta has long led the midsize SUV segment and is expected to get a notable facelift sometime next year. It is currently priced between Rs. 10.44 lakh and Rs. 18.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in an expansive range with three engine and multiple transmission choices.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel delivers 115 PS and 250 Nm and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol makes 140 PS and 242 Nm. The five-seater is also packed with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected tech.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

The prices of the remaining variants of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are finally out today and we were taken aback by the way the brand has handled it as the base mild-hybrid MT is only Rs. 3,000 costlier than that of the Grand Vitara at Rs. 10.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The strong hybrid variants make the Hyryder highly attractive as the top-spec version is priced only at Rs. 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and it gets a dedicated EV mode with a claimed fuel economy of close to 28 kmpl.

3. Kia Seltos:

The Kia Seltos is priced between Rs. 10.49 lakh and Rs. 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and it was responsible for debuting the South Korean brand in India back in 2019. The midsize SUV has several commonalities with the Hyundai Creta and they share the engine and gearbox choices as well. The Seltos has been a huge hit for Kia and it set the tone for more models to come such as the Sonet, Carnival and Carens.

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara:

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Grand Vitara only a few days ago and is priced between Rs. 10.45 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The midsize SUV is based on the Global C architecture and it has plenty in common with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder including the powertrain options, features and technologies. It also boasts a 4WD system with the mild-hybrid powertrain.

5. MG Astor:

In India, the MG Astor, positioned below the Hector, costs Rs. 10.32 lakh for the base variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 18.23 lakh (ex-showroom). It was sold out in a short span of time upon launch and is currently one of the sought-after midsize SUVs in India due to its tech-savvy nature and an expansive range brimmed with features right from the entry-level trim.