Top 5 Midsize SUVs In January 2024 – Scorpio, Vitara, Creta, XUV700

The table of top 5 midsize SUVs sold in January 2024 saw Mahindra Scorpio heading the way ahead of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta

The Mahindra Scorpio secured the top position with 14,293 units sold, demonstrating a massive 64 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 8,715 units sold in January 2023. The Grand Vitara ensured that Maruti Suzuki maintained its status as the leading SUV maker in India this finanical year with another impressive sales tally.

With 13,438 units sold, the midsize SUV recorded a 55 per cent year-on-year surge compared to 8,662 units sold during the same period last year. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara secured the second position amongst midsize SUVs in India, trailing behind the Scorpio and surpassing the Creta, which recently received a significant update.

The Hyundai Creta recorded 13,212 unit sales, experiencing a 12 percent year-on-year decrease as against 15,037 units in January 2023. It is worth noting that the monthly sales figures for the Creta are expected to improve in the coming months, given its impressive 51,000 bookings tally within just one month since its launch.

Top 5 Midsize SUVs Sold (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Mahindra Scorpio (64%) 14,293 8,715 2. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (55%) 13,438 8,662 3. Hyundai Creta (-12%) 13,212 15,037 4. Mahindra XUV700 (25%) 7,206 5,787 5. Kia Seltos (-39%) 6,391 10,470

The new Creta gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior sticking by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. It is equipped with a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque and is paired with seven-speed DCT only. The Creta N Line will go on sale in the coming months as well.

The Mahindra XUV700 finished in the fourth position with a total of 7,206 units as against 5,787 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales growth of 25 per cent. The XUV700 recently saw its range expanded with the addition of a new six-seater variant.

The 2024MY XUV700’s prices start at Rs. 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Seltos received a facelift last year and it finished in the fifth position in January 2024 with a domestic tally of 6,391 units as against 10,470 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative volume increase of 39 per cent. The midsize SUV segment will witness the arrival of several new models with electric powertrains over the next two years.