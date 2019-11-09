Top 5 Mid-Size SUVs Launching In India: 2020 Creta To Ford-Mahindra SUV

The mid-size SUV segment will be bunched up in the next two years with high-level competition from these five of the top upcoming rivals

The mid-size SUV has been crowded with new models and for good measure. The Harrier, Kicks, Seltos and Hector were introduced in the space only this year and particularly the Seltos and Hector have proved to be big hits for both the debuting brands as they have set a firm foot in the market already.

The success of the Hyundai Creta that averaged more than 10,000 unit sales every month and the new SUVs have acted as a catalyst for more manufacturers to explore the segment and within the space of the next two years, we will be seeing a range of new launches pertaining to the mid-size category. Here is the top 5 of them:

1. New-Gen Hyundai Creta:

There is no secret that the Kia Seltos has eaten into the sales figures of the Hyundai Creta that has been in the business for more than four years relatively unchanged.

The second-generation Creta based on the latest ix25 sold in China will debut in India early next year and is based on the Seltos from its sister brand sharing the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines along with several other technologies.

2. Maruti-Toyota Mid-Size SUV:

Rumours surrounding the mid-size SUV co-developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota only arrived recently. Unlike the rebadged versions, the five-seater will be produced at Toyota’s Bidadi plant in Karnataka and have distinctive identities depending on each company’s tastes and requirements.

It will sit on the Vitara Brezza’s Global C platform and the newly launched Toyota Raize compact SUV in Japan could have an influence in its styling and other internals.

3. Ford-Mahindra SUV:

The ties between Ford and Mahindra have gotten ever so better in recent times and the joint venture announced a few weeks ago only strengthened that. The first product to come out of the alliance is a C-segment SUV that could have a wide range of offering and is expected to be powered by the engines supplied by Mahindra.

The Ford SUV could be offered in five- or seven-seat configurations and it will more likely be benefitted from the ongoing development of the next-gen XUV500.

4. India-Spec Skoda Kamiq:

Skoda Kamiq is the brand’s smallest SUV in the global portfolio and it will spawn the India-spec mid-size SUV waiting to arrive in mid-2021. It is expected to have slight exterior modifications while the wheelbase could be increased to offer more cabin space compared to the international model. It will be the first product based on the highly localised MQB A0 IN platform and use BSVI TSI and TDI engines.

5. India-Spec Volkswagen T-Cross:

Volkswagen and Skoda have been aggressively expanding their global SUV lineup in the two to three years mainly due to the good reception from customers. The T-Cross forms the perfect base for the India-spec mid-size SUV that will be launched within six months of the Kamiq’s debut locally.

It will have plenty in common with the Kamiq including the platform and both the SUVs are believed to be showcased in near-production avatar at the 2020 Auto Expo.