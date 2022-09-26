Top 5 Mahindra Alturas 2WD High Features You Should Check Out

Mahindra Alturas 4×4 variant got discontinued recently and now it is available only in new 4×2 high variant that comes with added features but with a price hike

The Mahindra Alturas made its India debut in late 2018 and is offered as a feature-rich and VFM SUV for the buyers in the segment. The brand recently updated the Alturas line-up and launched a new Mahindra Alturas 2WD High variant in India at a starting price of Rs 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). For those wondering, the older 2WD and 4WD variants have been discontinued from the market. Here are the top 5 features of the new Alturas that you should check out.

1. Electric Sunroof

The Mahindra Alturas is offered with a large electric sunroof that not only looks premium but in addition to this, also uplifts the ambience inside the cabin by letting in more light. Rivals like the Toyota Fortuner miss out on a sunroof. An electric tailgate is also on offer with this new variant of the Alturas.

2. 360-Degree Camera

This full-size premium SUV also gets a 3D 360-degree view camera setup that consists of four cameras (front, rear, ORVMs). This setup offers a 3D projection of the car and the surroundings, thus helping the driver navigate through tight spaces with utmost ease. The Alturas 2WD High also gets tilting ORVMs features when in reverse that automatically tilts downward to assist the driver with parking when in reverse.

3. Advanced Safety

In addition to strong build quality, the Mahindra Alturas is also offered with a long list of safety features and tech. These include nine airbags, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), ISOFIX mounts, ABS, EBD, and an electronic parking brake.

4. Easy Access Mode

The Mahindra Alturas 2WD High is also offered with electrically adjustable and heated front seats along with an Easy Access Mode that lowers down and slides back the driver seat to help in easy ingress. The seat moves to its original position once the door is shut. Additionally, it also gets multiple memory settings for the front seats.

5. 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The new Mahindra Alturas gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. While the system is slightly slow, it has a long list of features that are missing in most of the rivals in the segment. Furthermore, you will also get a fully automatic dual-zone climate control unit that lets the driver and the co-driver set individual temperature settings.