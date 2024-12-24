Top 5 Key Things About New Bajaj Chetak 35 Series – Huge Updates!

Here we have explained about the top 5 key things you should know about the recently launched all-new Bajaj Chetak 35 series

The new generation Bajaj Chetak went on sale a few days ago and it gets visual revisions, mechanical updates, improved practicality, a new battery pack and a longer range. The mid- and top-end variants have little to choose between them in terms of features while the base variant will appeal to a wider range of customers. Here are the top five things:

1. Three Variants for Different Needs

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series offers three variants – the 3501, 3502 and 3503 – catering to a range of riders. The 3501, priced at Rs 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom), comes fully loaded with new features while the 3502, priced at Rs 1.20 lakh, offers a more affordable option without compromising its capabilities. The 3503 is the entry-level model, expected to be Rs 10,000 cheaper than the 3502.

2. Enhanced Range and Storage

A redesigned frame with a new 3.5 kWh battery positioned under the floorboard maximises space and usability along with optimised cooling performance. The Chetak EV now comes with a claimed range of 153 km per charge and allows for an impressive 35 litres of underseat storage due to the clever packaging.

Also Read: New Gen Bajaj Chetak EV 35 Series Launched At Rs. 1.20 Lakh

3. Tech Upgrades

The flagship Chetak 3501 boasts a range of new features including a five-inch touchscreen TFT display with smartphone connectivity, music controls, integrated maps, document storage and geo-fencing capabilities. These smart additions put it in direct competition with popular electric scooters from TVS, Ather, and Ola.

4. Modern Yet Classic Design

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak range features minor cosmetic updates while retaining the classic Chetak design elements with rounded finishes. It gets sleeker turn indicators, a blacked-out headlamp surround, and a sporty LED tail light.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 3501 vs 3502 – Price, Design, Features, Battery and More

5. Efficient Charging and Performance

Equipped with a 950 W on-board quick charger, the Chetak 35 series can charge from 0-80% in just three hours. It is powered by a lighter and more powerful 3.5 kW electric motor and a 4 kW e-motor but the exact power and torque figures have not been revealed. Bajaj also highlights improved handling and reliability across all variants.