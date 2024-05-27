Top 5 Hybrid Cars Sold In Q1 2024 – Innova, Vitara, Invicto, Camry

In the first quarter of this calendar year (January to March 2024 period), Toyota Innova Hycross led the way in terms of hybrid car sales

The shift towards electric mobility solutions is undeniably underway, though progressing slowly in the Indian automobile market. Faced with stricter emission regulations, manufacturers are exploring various methods to lower pollution. As a result, hybrids, CNG vehicles, and other alternative fuels are becoming increasingly prominent within the industry.

According to a data set revealed by Jato Dynamics, 11,46,253 units were sold in the first quarter of this calendar year in India in the passenger vehicle market. Although conventional petrol and diesel vehicles accounted for the majority of these sales, the market share for hybrid and zero-emission vehicles is increasing encouragingly.

Between January and March 2024, 30,185 electric vehicles were sold while hybrid sales reached 28,482 units. In the hybrid segment, Toyota is leading comfortably thanks to its extensive lineup. Maruti Suzuki is also experiencing significant success with its mild-hybrid range, though only strong hybrid car sales are included in this list.

Top 5 Hybrid Cars Unit Sales In Q1 2024 1. Toyota Innova Hycross 14,442 2. Toyota UC Hyryder 9,370 3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2,232 4. Maruti Suzuki Invicto 1,210 5. Toyota Camry Hybrid 754

The Toyota Innova Hycross finished on top of the hybrid car sales charts in the first three months of this CY with a total of 14,442 units. The premium MPV is sold with a 2.0L NA petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine option. Its sibling, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, came in second with 9,370 units and it benefits from a wide range of powertrain options as it can be bought as a mild hybrid, strong hybrid or a CNG model.

The Hyryder has several commonalities with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and both are powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol mill sourced from Maruti Suzuki and a 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol unit sourced from Toyota. Both are manufactured at TKM’s production facility in Bidadi, Karnataka.

The Grand Vitara midsize SUV garnered 2,232 unit sales but its overall sales will be higher than the Hyryder every month. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the badge-engineered version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, finished fourth with 1,210 units. The Camry hybrid sedan finished fifth with 754 unit sales in Q1 CY2024.