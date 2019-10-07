Top 5 Highlights Of TVS Radeon (Hero Splendor Rival) Special Edition

The TVS Radeon Special Edition gets two new colour options and a few cosmetic updates to attract new customers during the festive season

TVS Motors entry-level commuter motorcycle the Radeon has recently completed its one year of sales in India. The Radeon is also one of the most awarded commuter motorcycles of the year, according to TVS Motors. To celebrate this special occasion TVS Motors has recently launched the Radeon ‘Commuter of the Year’ special edition model in India.

Here are the top 5 highlights of the special edition motorcycle

1. Cosmetic updates

The Radeon special edition model has received a few minor cosmetic tweaks to make it stand out from the standard variant. The special edition model gets a redesigned thigh grip for additional support, fuel tank cushion with the ‘R’ emblem, chrome rearview mirrors and a carburetor cover and a gold finished engine cover.

The ribbed single-piece seat, in particular, has been finished in brown colour that adds a premium feel to this motorcycle. Lastly, it also gets a metallic lever that adds a special touch to the entry-level commuter.

2. Two new colour options

The special edition model gets two new colour options- Chrome-Black and Chrome-Brown. Meanwhile, the standard model is available with six colour options- white, black, beige, red, grey and purple.

3. Available in both drum and disc brake variants

The Radeon Special Edition motorcycle is available in two variants. While the first one is offered with a drum brake setup on both ends the second variant is offered with a single disc brake option at the front and a drum brake at the rear.

Both the variants are offered with CBS (Combined Braking System) as standard for the safety of the rider. The suspension duties of the motorcycle are taken care by a telescopic fork up front and a dual-shock setup at the rear.

4. Powertrain and fuel efficiency

The TVS Radeon special edition model is powered by the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Duralife engine. The engine paired with a 4-speed gearbox produces about 8 bhp of peak power at 7000 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. TVS claims a fuel efficiency of 69.3 kmpl on the Radeon and it has a fuel tank capacity of 10 litres.

5. Prices

TVS Motor Company has introduced the Radeon ‘Commuter of the Year’ special edition motorcycle priced at Rs 52,720 (ex-showroom) for the drum brake version while the disc brake variant is priced at Rs 54,820 (ex-showroom).