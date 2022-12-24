Top 5 Highest-Selling Electric Scooters In India – Ola S1 To TVS iQube

The Ola S1 continues to dominate the market and was the best-selling electric scooter in the Indian market

With the demand for practical and reliable electric scooters increasing day by day because of the increasing charging infrastructure and lucrative government incentives, a number of vehicle manufacturers are working on expanding their EV portfolio. Having said this, here is a list of the top 5 highest-selling electric scooters in India in November 2022.

1. Ola S1

The Ola S1 is one of the most talked about electric scooters in the country and not only offers a smart design language but in addition to this, also boasts strong performance and a long list of features. As per the latest reports, the brand sold 16,305 units of this electric scooter in the Indian market last month.

2. TVS iQube

The TVS iQube is one of the most affordable and reliable electric scooters in the country and is offered with multiple battery pack options. The iQube was the second best-selling electric scooter in the country as the brand reported a total sales volume of 10,166 units in the month of November 2022.

3. Ather 450X

The Ather 450X was one of the first electric scooters in the Indian market and boasts strong dynamics and impressive performance. The brand recently launched the new Ather 450X in the country with an updated package to give stiff competition to the rivals like the TVS iQube, Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak, and other electric scooters. After a reported sales volume of 9,737 units in the country in November 2022, the new Ather 450X became the third-best-selling electric scooter in the market.

4. Bajaj Chetak

The Bajaj Chetak is also gaining popularity in the country and offers a reliable and well-built package for buyers. Furthermore, the new Chetak is known for its elegant and sophisticated design which is dominated by large headlights and circular LED DRLs. The Bajaj Chetak was the fourth best-selling scooter in the country and the brand reported a total sales figure of 6,101 units last month.

5. Okinawa Praise Pro

The Okinawa Praise Pro continues to attract buyers in the country as the brand is now considering expanding its portfolio for new buyers. It was the fifth-best-selling scooter in the country as the brand sold 3,314 units of the Praise Pro in the market last month.