Top 5 Head-Turner Cars Launching This Year In India [2021]

A lot of new cars are lined-up for launch in India this year, and here, we’ve picked the top five prettiest vehicles among those

Gone are the days when cars were meant to be mere transportation, meant for ferrying people and luggage from one point to another. Nowadays, vehicles are designed to turn heads wherever they go, irrespective of the segment or price point. This year, plenty of new vehicles are scheduled to arrive in our market, some of which will be key launches for their respective manufacturers.

Here, we’ve listed the top 5 upcoming cars slated to launch in the Indian market this year, which will be absolute head-tuners.

1. New-Generation Tata Safari

Tata Motors officially unveiled the new Safari last month, and will launch the SUV in India on 22nd February 2021. It shares its platform and a lot of design elements with the Harrier, which is itself a handsome SUV. However, the 2021 Safari still manages to have a unique character. It gets a pair of vertically-split headlamps, along with a chrome-studded grille, roof rails (integrated into the D-pillar), and machine-cut alloy wheels.

2. Renault Kiger

Renault is set to enter the sub-4-metre SUV segment in India, with the launch of the Kiger on 15th February 2021. The SUV was unveiled last month, and its production is now underway. The Kiger looks extremely beautiful, with vertically-split LED headlamps and sharp-looking LED taillights, along with beautiful machine-cut alloy wheels. The vehicle shares its platform with the Nissan Magnite, along with the engine options.

3. Next-generation Mahindra XUV500

Mahindra & Mahindra is currently developing the second-generation XUV500, and the vehicle has been spied in production-ready avatar multiple times now. This upcoming SUV is expected to launch during the first half of this year. The new-gen model will have sharper and more aggressive styling, but will maintain familiarity in design with the current-gen model.

4. Tata HBX (Hornbill)

Tata Motors is currently working on a new micro-SUV, codenamed ‘HBX’. The vehicle was showcased in near-production form at the 2020 Auto Expo, and will go on sale in India later this year. It will be based on the same platform as the Altroz, and its design will be inspired by the Harrier. The HBX (speculated to be named ‘Hornbill’ or ‘Timero’ upon launch) will get vertically-split headlamps, wraparound LED taillights, and crossover-inspired plastic cladding all around.

5. Next-generation Mahindra Scorpio

The new-gen Scorpio has also been spotted multiple times during testing, and is expected to launch in India around mid-2021. The new Scorpio will still be as boxy as the outgoing model, but will undergo a thorough exterior redesign. It will get a large front grille, rectangular headlamps, and C-shaped LED DRLs. Also, it will be larger in size than the current-gen model, giving it more road presence.