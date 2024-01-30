Top 5 Hatchbacks Sold In 2023 In India – Swift, Baleno To Tiago

Maruti Suzuki Swift was the most sold hatchback in India in 2023 as it finished ahead of its siblings, the Wagon R and Baleno

In the 2023 calendar year, Maruti Suzuki’s Swift led the way with a total of 2,03,469 units as it was the most sold hatchback in the country. Compared to the same period the previous year, the compact hatchback garnered a total of 1,76,424 units. Thus, a YoY positive sales growth of 15 per cent was noted.

The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R finished in the second position with 2,01,301 units and it was only the second hatchback to record over two lakh unit sales. In comparison to the corresponding period in 2022 with 2,17,317 units, a YoY negative volume increase of 7 per cent was registered. As expected, another Maruti Suzuki hatchback finished in the third position.

The Baleno premium hatchback was the third most sold hatchback in India last year with 1,93,989 units as against 1,85,665 units in the period between January and December 2022 with a YoY positive sales growth of 4 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Alto finished in the fourth position ahead of Tata Tiago to round out the top five.

Top 5 Hatchbacks In 2023 (YoY) Sales In 2023 Sales In 2022 1. Maruti Suzuki Swift (15%) 2,03,469 1,76,424 2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (-7%) 2,01,301 2,17,317 3. Maruti Suzuki Baleno (4%) 1,93,989 1,85,665 4. Maruti Suzuki Alto (-22%) 1,27,169 1,62,548 5. Tata Tiago (33%) 89,524 67,259

The Maruti Suzuki Alto posted a total of 1,27,169 units as against 1,62,548 units with a YoY sales de-growth of 22 per cent while the Tata Tiago registered a cumulative tally of 89,524 units as against 67,259 units with a sales increase of 33 per cent – highest YoY growth within the top five.

The popularity of hatchbacks in the sub 10 lakh space has certainly decreased in recent years as compact and midsize SUV segments have been well received by customers. However, the hatchback segment will witness the arrival of new models as well including new-gen Swift, facelifted Altroz and Altroz Racer.

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift will be introduced in the coming months and it gets evolutionary exterior and interior updates. The features will also see new additions and a new 1.2L Z series three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine could be introduced. It will be paired with manual and automatic transmission options.