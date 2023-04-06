Top 5 Good Looking Budget Cars In India You Should Know

Budget cars offer a range of features, making them popular among middle-class buyers. Read through the list of the top 5 good looking budget cars in India

Indian customers favour stylish and affordable cars because they find the ideal balance between price and style. As the middle-class population is growing in India and their demand for a comfortable lifestyle increases, budget cars offer a viable solution for owning a personal vehicle and making a balance on your budget. Additionally, the aesthetic appeal of these cars adds to their popularity.

1. Maruti Suzuki K10

For many years, India’s tiny hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, has enjoyed tremendous popularity. The Maruti Alto K10 raises the bar when it comes to features and design with its last upgrade and the AMT option provides convenience for city traffic.

It is a popular choice on the market due to its affordable prices. A 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio infotainment system for passenger entertainment is part of its added features. Also, a 1.0-litre petrol engine with 68 PS and 89 Nm of peak torque is included, guaranteeing a comfortable ride. The price of this popular hatchback in India ranges from Rs 3.99 to Rs 5.95 lakh.

2. Hyundai i10 Nios

Next on the list is the famous stylish Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Due to its attractive design, roomy interiors, and affordable price point, it is a popular choice in the market. A 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum power output of 83 PS and a maximum torque of 114 Nm powers the Grand i10.

It comes with a 5-speed automatic or a 5-speed manual transmission. With its feature-rich interiors and elegant looks, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers an affordable price which starts from a price of Rs 5.68 lakh, ex-showroom.

3. Renault Kwid

The next car is one of the most well-liked cars, that is the Renault Kwid. With its SUV-inspired design, digital dials, and touchscreen infotainment system, the Renault Kwid has proven that a cheap hatchback doesn’t have to be a basic hatchback. It is currently available in a 1.0-litre petrol engine that generates a power of 68 PS and a torque of 72 Nm.

Renault Kwid is available in both Manual & Automatic transmission. Bolder colours and stylish interior details can be seen on Climber variants. The Renault Kwid price starts from Rs 4.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

4. Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the top selling cars from Maruti due to its affordability and need no introduction to Indian buyers. The price of the five-seater Maruti Celerio in India ranges from Rs 5.35 Lakh to Rs 7.13 lakh. The Maruti Celerio offers CNG and petrol engines that are BS6 compliant.

The 998cc petrol engine in the Celerio produces 66 PS of power and 89 nm of torque. There are two gearbox choices for the Celerio: manual and automatic. The Celerio gets between 26.68 kmpl and 35.6 km/kg of petrol mileage.

5. Tata Tiago

The Tiago is a stylish and endearing city hatchback from Tata Motors. It strives to provide a luxury experience at an affordable price with competitive pricing and great design elements. A 1.2-litre engine powers both the petrol and petrol-CNG variants of the Tiago. The petrol variants are offered with both manual and AMT auto gearbox options, however the CNG variants only have a manual gearbox. Its price starts from Rs 5.54 lakh, ex-showroom.