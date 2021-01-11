Top 5 Global NCAP 4-Star Safety Rated Cars You Can Buy In India

Kshitij Rawat
Check out our list of five brilliant vehicles one can buy in India, which have scored a 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests

Car safety has become quite a hot topic these days, as awareness regarding it is rising among buyers. This is largely thanks to Global NCAP, which has been crash testing Indian vehicles and assessing their on-board safety. While only three vehicles (manufactured in India) have been able to score an exceptional 5-star safety rating, there are plenty more which managed to score an impressive 4-star safety rating.

Here, we have listed five great 4-star Global NCAP safety rated vehicles, which are currently on sale in India.

1. Mahindra Thar

Starting Price: Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was recently crash-tested by Global NCAP, and despite being a body-on-frame SUV, it managed to score a 4-star safety rating for both, adult and child occupants (on the model with forward-facing rear seats). Its body shell was also rated stable. The new Thar is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (150 PS and 320 Nm) and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit (130 PS and 320 Nm).

2020 mahindra thar global ncap four stars 1

2. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Starting Price: Rs. 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Vitara Brezza is currently the safest vehicle in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup, as tested by Global NCAP. In terms of adult occupant safety, the vehicle scored a 4-star rating, and in terms of child occupant safety, it got only a 2-star safety rating. Its body shell was also rated stable. The Brezza is available with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol mill (105 PS and 138 Nm), with mild-hybrid tech available on the AT variants.

Maruti suzuki vitara brezza global ncap 4 stars

3. Tata Tigor

Starting Price: Rs. 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Despite being an entry-level, affordable sedan, the Tata Tigor is quite a safe vehicle. Apart from the 4-star safety rating for adult passengers, the car scored a 3-star rating for child passengers. The body shell was rated unstable though, i.e., not capable of withstanding further loadings. The Tigor is available with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which develops 86 PS and 113 Nm.

4. Tata Tiago

Starting Price: Rs. 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Tata Tigor Tiago NCAP crash test

As the Tiago is mechanically almost identical to the Tigor, and offers the same standard safety equipment, Global NCAP extended the Tigor’s safety score to the Tiago (4-star adult safety, 3-star child safety). The Tiago is perhaps the perfect example of an affordable car which can deliver good safety as well.

5. Mahindra Marazzo

Starting Price: Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Mahindra Marazzo Is The First India-Made MPV To Get 4 Stars In Global NCAP

Mahindra Marazzo is the only seven-seater vehicle in our list here. The three-row MPV has a 4-star adult safety rating, but the child occupant safety rating is low, at just 2 stars. Still, for a heavy people-mover, the safety score is quite good, and its body shell was rated stable. The Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor, with 122 PS and 300 Nm on tap.