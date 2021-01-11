Top 5 Global NCAP 4-Star Safety Rated Cars You Can Buy In India

Check out our list of five brilliant vehicles one can buy in India, which have scored a 4-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests

Car safety has become quite a hot topic these days, as awareness regarding it is rising among buyers. This is largely thanks to Global NCAP, which has been crash testing Indian vehicles and assessing their on-board safety. While only three vehicles (manufactured in India) have been able to score an exceptional 5-star safety rating, there are plenty more which managed to score an impressive 4-star safety rating.

Here, we have listed five great 4-star Global NCAP safety rated vehicles, which are currently on sale in India.

1. Mahindra Thar

Starting Price: Rs. 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The second-generation Mahindra Thar was recently crash-tested by Global NCAP, and despite being a body-on-frame SUV, it managed to score a 4-star safety rating for both, adult and child occupants (on the model with forward-facing rear seats). Its body shell was also rated stable. The new Thar is available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (150 PS and 320 Nm) and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit (130 PS and 320 Nm).

2. Maruti Vitara Brezza

Starting Price: Rs. 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

The Vitara Brezza is currently the safest vehicle in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup, as tested by Global NCAP. In terms of adult occupant safety, the vehicle scored a 4-star rating, and in terms of child occupant safety, it got only a 2-star safety rating. Its body shell was also rated stable. The Brezza is available with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol mill (105 PS and 138 Nm), with mild-hybrid tech available on the AT variants.

3. Tata Tigor

Starting Price: Rs. 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Despite being an entry-level, affordable sedan, the Tata Tigor is quite a safe vehicle. Apart from the 4-star safety rating for adult passengers, the car scored a 3-star rating for child passengers. The body shell was rated unstable though, i.e., not capable of withstanding further loadings. The Tigor is available with a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which develops 86 PS and 113 Nm.

4. Tata Tiago

Starting Price: Rs. 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

As the Tiago is mechanically almost identical to the Tigor, and offers the same standard safety equipment, Global NCAP extended the Tigor’s safety score to the Tiago (4-star adult safety, 3-star child safety). The Tiago is perhaps the perfect example of an affordable car which can deliver good safety as well.

5. Mahindra Marazzo

Starting Price: Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Mahindra Marazzo is the only seven-seater vehicle in our list here. The three-row MPV has a 4-star adult safety rating, but the child occupant safety rating is low, at just 2 stars. Still, for a heavy people-mover, the safety score is quite good, and its body shell was rated stable. The Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel motor, with 122 PS and 300 Nm on tap.