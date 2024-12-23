Top 5 Fuel-Efficient Cars Of 2024 – New Swift To Citroen Basalt

In 2024, the top five fuel-efficient cars in India include the Maruti Swift, Dzire, Kia Sonet, Honda Amaze, and Citroen Basalt, offering impressive mileage across various powertrains

When buying a new car, fuel efficiency is often a top priority after price. In 2024, several new models with various powertrain options, including turbo-petrol and diesel engines, have hit the market. If you’re looking for a fuel-efficient ride, here’s a look at the top 5 most fuel-efficient cars launched in India this year.

Please note that the following list is based on the claimed fuel economy figures from manufacturers, and actual mileage may differ.

1. New-gen Maruti Swift

The 2024 Maruti Swift comes with a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, replacing the previous 4-cylinder unit. This engine churns out 82 PS and 112 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual or AMT unit. The manual variant offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 24.8 kmpl, while the AMT variant delivers 25.75 kmpl mileage. Maruti also launched CNG variants with 32.85 km/kg efficiency, though with reduced power (69 PS, 102 Nm).

2. New Maruti Dzire

The 2024 Maruti Dzire shares the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine as the Swift but offers better fuel efficiency with the CNG variant, delivering 33.73 km/kg. The petrol version offers a claimed mileage of 24.79 kmpl with the manual and 25.71 kmpl with the AMT variant.

3. 2024 Kia Sonet

The 2024 Kia Sonet reintroduces the 6-speed manual with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, offering the best fuel efficiency in the range at 22.3 kmpl. On the other hand, the diesel automatic variant delivers a lower 18.6 kmpl. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, paired with a 7-speed DCT, offers 19.2 kmpl, while the 1.2-litre N/A engine provides 18.7-18.83 kmpl with manual and AMT options.

4. New Honda Amaze

The 2024 Honda Amaze features a refreshed design but retains the same 1.2-litre petrol engine from the previous generation. It is available with a 5-speed manual, offering a claimed mileage of 18.65 kmpl, or a CVT automatic that delivers a higher claimed efficiency of 19.46 kmpl, providing buyers with fuel-efficient options.

5. Citroen Basalt

The Citroen Basalt coupe-SUV offers two petrol engine options – an 82 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbocharged engine. The former is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, offering a claimed fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl, while the latter provides 19.5 kmpl mileage with the 6-speed manual and 18.7 kmpl with the 6-speed automatic transmission.