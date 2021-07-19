Top 5 Features Of Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Teased Officially

Mahindra XUV700 will be retailed with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine having class-leading performance numbers

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to host the global premiere of the XUV700 in the coming weeks and it will likely enter showrooms around October 2021. As the teaser campaign has begun, some of the highlighting features of the XUV700 have been revealed. The three-row SUV holds plenty of significance for the brand as it will be a major player to gain volumes for it in the premium space.

Thus, the homegrown UV specialist has stuffed the XUV700 with a host of new features and some of them have the segment-first honour. Here we explain all the features Mahindra has revealed through teaser videos so far:

1. Auto Booster Headlamps:

From the teasers, we got to know that the XUV700 will be offered with auto booster headlamps. It will be activated when the XUV700 gets past the 80 kmph speed limit in the dark and is claimed to provide extra illumination when the SUV is driven at night and during difficult driving conditions such as terrains.

2. Large Panoramic Sunroof:

Another key feature in the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 is the segment-largest panoramic sunroof and it will also be made available in the top-spec variants. It has been dubbed the ‘Skyroof’ by Mahindra and is one of the main features modern-day customers expect while buying a car. Mahindra appears to have hit a home run with it.

3. Pop-Out Smart Door Handles:

The SUV will be sold in six- and seven-seater configurations and it will have smart door handles as well. In line with luxury cars, the pop-out door handles can be activated when the XUV700 is unlocked as the flush-type system will be another first-in-class feature.

4. Personalised Safety Alerts:

In addition, personalised safety alerts allow the owners to announce safety alerts like high-speed warnings in the voice of their loved ones.

5. Driver Drowsiness Detection:

The latest reveal from Mahindra is the Driver Drowsiness Detection on the XUV700. The three-row SUV will alert the driver when he is tired and falls asleep while driving and after detecting the behaviour, a gentle reminder will be sent out to keep them stay awake. This will help in avoiding accidents and potential safe life in some scenarios.

The Mahindra XUV700 will compete against a host of seven-seaters like Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus. The XUV700 is based on a monocoque chassis and gets a number of visual revisions compared to the XUV500. It will derive power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Both will be tuned to produce segment-best performance numbers and they will be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. An all-wheel-drive system will be retailed in the top-end variants. The Mahindra XUV700 will be packed with driver-assistive and safety features courtesy of the ADAS-based technologies and a twin-screen layout will dominate the dashboard (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation).