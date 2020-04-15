Top 5 Features Of The Upcoming 2020 Honda City Sedan

Honda was scheduled to launch the fifth-gen City in India this month, however, we would now have to wait a little bit longer to get our hands on the new C-segment sedan

Honda Cars India is working on debuting the 2020 City in the country only late next month, but we have already been treated with a leaked brochure of the car recently, revealing a lot of details about the sedan. Going by the features listed on the brochure, the new-gen City could prove to be a tough competitor in the C-sedan segment.

While its direct rival Hyundai Verna recently received a mid-life facelift with a host of segment-first features, here is a list of the top 5 features that will be offered with the upcoming new-gen Honda City that will put it on par, if not ahead of the Verna –

1. Full LED Headlamps with 9 LED Shells

The new-gen Honda City will feature full-LED headlamps along with 9 LED array in-line shells, integrated with LED DRLs and L-shaped LED turn indicators.

2. One-touch Electric Sunroof

A sunroof is still not a benchmark in the segment, but Honda was the first to introduce the feature in the outgoing previous-gen City. The 2020 City will also be offered with a one-touch electric sunroof.

3. Lane Watch Camera

The Honda City will borrow Civic’s Lane Watch Camera which display what’s approaching from behind you that might not have been visible otherwise. The Lane Watch system makes use of the cameras mounted on both the ORVMs, and the infotainment screen acts as the display.

Unlike the Civic which has the cameras mounted on the edge of the wing mirrors, Honda has positioned the cameras on the 2020 City below the mirrors in order to protect them from damage.

4. 7-inch Full Colour TFT MID with G-Force Meter

The Honda City comes equipped with a 7-inch full colour TFT instrument cluster, with a first in class G-force meter, that calculates the magnitude as well as the direction of the acceleration of the car, or when you’re cornering or braking.

5. Honda Connect with Alexa Remote Support

The 2020 City will feature Honda’s connected car-tech called ‘Honda Connect’ with a Telematics Control Unit. What more, the sedan will go on to become India’s first car that will be offered with Amazon’s Alexa remote compatibility.