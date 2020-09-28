Top 5 Features Of The Kia Sonet That Are Common With The Seltos

The upcoming Kia Sonet offers a lot of premium tech and features, some of which it shares with its elder sibling, the Kia Seltos

After the brilliant success of the Kia Seltos, the South Korean car manufacturer has decided to add another SUV in its lineup, called ‘Sonet’. Although the Kia Sonet will be smaller than the Seltos, and priced lower as well, it will have plenty of features that no other vehicle in its segment offers. In fact, some of these features have been taken directly from the Seltos, which sits a segment higher.

Here, we shall list the top five features available on the Kia Sonet, which it shares with the larger and more premium Seltos SUV, ranging from convenience features to powertrain options.

1. Bose Sound System With Sound Mood Lighting

The Kia Sonet gets ambient cabin LED lights, which get the ‘Sound Mood Lighting’ functionality. This system can synchronise the ambient lighting with the music playing on the infotainment system, to give a disco effect in the cabin. Needless to say, this looks extremely cool and gives a premium feel to the cabin.

2. 10.25-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The Kia Sonet comes with a massive 10.25-inch touscreen infotainment system, which is the largest in the segment. The housing for the infotainment is conjoined with the instrument cluster housing, a design element directly lifted from the Seltos. The Sonet also offers Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and UVO connected car tech.

3. Smart Air Purifier

The Kia Sonet comes with an in-cabin air-purifier, just like on the Seltos, but also gets virus protection technology. This air purifier gets a small display over the rear AC vents, and can be controlled via the infotainment touchscreen. Interestingly, the Venue also gets an air purifier, but misses out on the virus protection.

4. Ventilated Seats

To increase the comfort factor of the Sonet, it also gets ventilated seats (front row). This will help the driver and front passenger stay cool during journeys, even in the brutal heat of Indian summers. Of course, the Sonet also get automatic climate control, just like all its competitors.

5. Diesel Automatic Powertrain

The Sonet also takes its diesel automatic powertrain directly from the Seltos. It generates identical power and torque figures, 115 PS and 250 Nm, respectively, and comes paired to a 6-speed torque-converter automatic. The diesel manual variant, on the other hand, has been detuned to produce 100 PS and 240 Nm.